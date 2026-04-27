ViQi, Inc. Appoints Virology and Biologics Expert Jim Gombold, PhD, to Scientific Advisory Board

Jim Gombold, PhD, joins ViQi's Scientific Advisory Board (SAB)

30 years of extensive experience in virology, vaccine development, and biologics testing makes Jim Gombold an excellent addition to ViQi's SAB

I am thrilled to join ViQi's Scientific Advisory Board at such a pivotal time for the industry... ViQi’s AI technology represents a transformative shift toward faster, more objective analysis.” — Dr. Jim Gombold

SANTA BARBARA, CA, UNITED STATES, April 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- ViQi, Inc., an expert in AI and imaging for cell based assays for life sciences, is pleased to announce the appointment of Jim Gombold, PhD , to its Scientific Advisory Board. Dr. Gombold brings over 30 years of extensive experience in virology, vaccine development, and biologics testing to the board, further strengthening ViQi’s mission to accelerate drug development and vaccine research through advanced automation.Dr. Gombold is a recognized authority in the field of virology, having held senior leadership roles at major pharmaceutical and contract research organizations. Recently, he served as VP of Analytical Development at Catalent before starting his own consulting firm. Prior to this he was Site Director at Charles River Laboratories, overseeing critical biologics testing and manufacturing operations. His career also includes significant tenures at Merck & Co. and Wyeth, where he led the development and validation of assays for global viral and bacterial vaccine programs. He earned his PhD in Virology from the Baylor College of Medicine."We are incredibly honored to welcome Jim to our Scientific Advisory Board ," said Kathy Yeung, CEO of ViQi, Inc. "His deep expertise in the regulatory and operational complexities of vaccine development and biologics testing is invaluable. As we scale our AI-driven assays to meet the needs of global biopharma, Jim’s perspective will ensure our solutions remain at the forefront of scientific rigor and industry standards."At ViQi, Dr. Gombold joins a distinguished group of scientific leaders, including Dr. Timothy Spicer, PhD (UF Scripps Biomedical Research), a pioneer in high-throughput screening, and Dr. Tong-Ming Fu, MD, PhD, an expert in vaccine and biologics research and viral immunology. Together, the board provides strategic and scientific guidance for ViQi’s R&D endeavors, helping to ensure the solutions developed meet the expected technical requirements in the life sciences sector."I am thrilled to join ViQi's Scientific Advisory Board at such a pivotal time for the industry," said Dr. Jim Gombold. "Having spent decades in the lab and in leadership, I’ve seen firsthand how manual processes can bottleneck critical vaccine and drug development. ViQi’s AI technology represents a transformative shift toward faster, more objective analysis. I look forward to working alongside Dr. Spicer and Dr. Fu to help the team deliver tools that truly empower life science research and bioprocessing industries."About ViQi, Inc.ViQi is a California-based AI applications company building novel solutions to modernize analytical workflows in bioprocess development. We partner with CDMOs, CROs, and biopharma teams to transform complex, cell-based assays into scalable, standardized, and data-driven workflows. By combining advanced imaging, machine learning, and cloud-based infrastructure, ViQi enables laboratories to replace subjective, manual analysis with reproducible and quantifiable outputs that integrate seamlessly into regulated environments. Our platform is designed to improve consistency, reduce turnaround times, and support confident decision-making across development pipelines.To learn more contact ViQi at media@viqiai.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.