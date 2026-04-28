Stef Llewellyn selected as Top Principal Healthcare Consultant and Owner of the Year by IAOTP

The International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) will honor Stef Llewellyn at their Annual Awards Gala in NYC at the Plaza Hotel

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Stef Llewellyn , Owner of Healthcare Workforce Consulting, was recently selected as Top Principal Healthcare Consultant and Owner for 2026 by the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) for her outstanding leadership, dedication, and commitment to the industry. The International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP), a leading global professional organization known for its prestigious annual awards gala and exclusive vetting process, honors only the most accomplished and influential professionals each year.Being selected as an award recipient by IAOTP is a prestigious achievement; only a select group of distinguished professionals earns this elite membership each year. Honorees are chosen for their professional excellence, academic accomplishments, leadership capabilities, longevity in their field, meaningful affiliations, and contributions to their communities. All recipients are invited to attend IAOTP’s annual awards gala at the end of the year, a celebration dedicated to honoring the achievements of these top professionals.With over three decades of experience in the industry, Ms. Llewellyn has certainly proven herself an expert in the field. As a dynamic, results-driven leader, Ms. Llewellyn is the owner of Healthcare Workforce Consulting, a company that solves healthcare workforce challenges through professional, high-quality consulting services. Her role involves close collaboration with information technology leaders across the facilities she serves to drive high-quality patient care through data and analytics.Prior to her entrepreneurship, Ms. Llewellyn was an Enterprise Resource Planning Expert at Lehigh Valley Health Network, where she was responsible for reorganizing and implementing solutions to enhance organizational efficiency in the health care sector. Prior to that, she was a Principal Business Consultant at Symplr, where she assisted organizations in change management, systems redesign, analysis of acquisitions, mergers, and divestitures, among other responsibilities.Areas of expertise include, but are not limited to, entrepreneurship, business development, consulting, software testing, training and development (HR), software implementation management, and timekeeping.Before embarking on her career path, she earned both her Bachelor's and Master's degrees in Biology and Biological Sciences with an emphasis in Epidemiology, respectively, from the University of the Pacific. Her interest in using data to solve public health issues stemmed from a large-scale research project that supported an underserved population.Throughout her illustrious career, Ms. Llewellyn has received many awards and accolades and has been recognized worldwide for her accomplishments. She will be honored at IAOTP's annual awards gala at the iconic Plaza Hotel in New York City next December for her selection as Top Principal Healthcare Consultant and Owner for 2026.The President of the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP), Stephanie Cirami, stated, "Choosing Ms. Llewellyn for this honor was an easy decision for our panel to make. She is inspirational, influential, and a true visionary and thought leader. We cannot wait to meet her and celebrate her accomplishments at this year's gala."Looking back, Ms. Llewellyn attributes her success to her father’s encouragement, who consistently inspired her to believe in herself and her goals. When not working, she enjoys traveling and spending time with family. In the future, she looks forward to continuing to expand her business.For more information, please visit: https://hcwfconsulting.com/ About IAOTPThe International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) is an international boutique networking organization that selects the world's most distinguished and accomplished professionals across a wide range of industries. These elite professionals are provided opportunities to collaborate, share insights, serve as keynote speakers, and inspire others within their fields. Membership is not open to the general public. Candidates must be personally invited by the President or nominated by an esteemed honorary member following a brief interview.IAOTP's experts have recognized and credentialed thousands of top-tier professionals worldwide, helping them strengthen their personal brands and expand their influence. The organization prides itself on being a one-of-a-kind boutique network that handpicks only the most exceptional individuals and brings them together on a premier platform designed to foster meaningful connections and professional growth. IAOTP remains one of the most elite and highly respected professional recognition organizations in the world.For more information on IAOTP, please visit: www.iaotp.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.