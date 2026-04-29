2nd Annual YHER Honors Women Leaders at Empowerment Event Celebrating Impact, Leadership, and Community

2026 YHER Awards Presentation and Panel at the GRAMMY Museum. From left to right: Maria Salinas, LA Area Chamber of Commerce; Monique Brown, Amer I Can Foundation; Kymberly Garrett, YWCA Greater Los Angeles; and Sharalee Hazen, X Games Club Los Angeles

Congresswoman Sydney Kamlager-Dove, Maria Salinas, and Monique Brown Named 2026 Honorees at Grammy Museum Event Hosted by YWCA Greater Los Angeles

This gathering created space for visibility, healing, and collective power. When women are seen, supported, and celebrated in community, the impact extends far beyond a single afternoon.” — Lori Carmona, CEO, YWCA Greater Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- YHER honored women leaders across business, government, philanthropy, sports, and the arts this past Tuesday, April 28. The afternoon event, hosted by YWCA Greater Los Angeles, celebrated achievement while advancing women’s empowerment initiatives.Launched in 2025, YHER was created to Honor, Elevate, and Respect the contributions women make in their workplaces and communities. This year’s theme, “YHER: Celebrating Every Woman’s Magic,” brought together an influential community to recognize women whose leadership continues to shape culture and expand opportunity.2026 honorees included:Maria Salinas, CEO, Los Angeles Area Chamber of Commerce — Woman of Excellence AwardCongresswoman Sydney Kamlager-Dove — Trailblazer AwardMonique Brown, President, Amer-I-Can Foundation — Empowering Impact AwardA panel discussion moderated by Sharalee Hazen, General Manager of X Games Club Los Angeles, included the honorees alongside Kymberly Garrett, Board Chair of YWCA Greater Los Angeles. The conversation focused on leadership, equity, and creating pathways for the next generation of women.The event also featured a live performance by PENG PENG, former UCLA gymnast and Olympic team captain turned actress and singer, reflecting themes of reinvention and artistic expression.Guests experienced interactive stations centered on reclamation, connection, growth, and reflection, along with culinary offerings by Wolfgang Puck. Empowerment sponsors included Ring and Meridith Baer Home, contributing to the event’s immersive environment.“This gathering was about more than recognition — it was about creating space for visibility, healing, and collective power,” said Lori Carmona, CEO of YWCA Greater Los Angeles. “When women are seen, supported, and celebrated in community, the impact extends far beyond a single afternoon.”About YWCA Greater Los AngelesFor over 125 years, YWCA Greater Los Angeles has advanced equity and opportunity, serving as a leader in racial justice and women’s empowerment. The organization reaches more than 15,000 individuals annually through programs supporting youth, families, seniors, and survivors. Its mission is to eliminate racism, empower women, and promote peace, justice, freedom, and dignity for all.Media Contact:Erica Manghamerica.mangham@ywcagla.org(310) 947-2283

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