ITALIAN CEO ELENA SALDA ISSUES GLOBAL APPEAL TO REDEFINE THE FUTURE OF MANUFACTURING FOR GEN Z

CEO Elena Salda for a global appeal: a cultural revolution in the workplace from "presence-based" management to a results-oriented, tailored for Generation Z

Generation Z is asking a serious question: are we ready to work by objectives? Are we capable of defining clear priorities, or are we still anchored to the control of the time clock?” — Elena Salda, Ceo of Cms Spa

MODENA, ITALY, ITALY, April 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- In an era where the global manufacturing sector struggles with an aging workforce and rigid industrial models, Elena Salda, CEO of Cms Spa, a leader in precision mechanics, has launched an international appeal to overhaul how corporations and governments approach the next generation of workers.Speaking from the heart of Italy’s "Motor Valley," Salda revealed that 13% of Cms Spa’s workforce is now under the age of 35. This figure is not merely a local statistic but a successful laboratory for a transformation that Salda argues is a "cultural imperative" for global competitiveness.Salda’s message targets a universal pain point: the obsession with physical presence over measurable results."The challenge of youth in the workplace is not about age; it is a cultural challenge that questions our very organizational models," Salda stated. "Generation Z is asking a serious question: Are we ready to work by objectives? Are we capable of defining clear priorities, or are we still anchored to the control of the time clock?"For the global manufacturing industry, Salda argues that the value of time for young professionals—including second-generation immigrants and polyglot Italians—no longer coincides with sitting at a desk, but with the efficacy of their contribution.A central pillar of Salda’s international dispatch is the critique of current regulatory frameworks, specifically the "Last In, First Out" principle prevalent in many industrial contracts."It is a global paradox," Salda warned. "Companies invest heavily in training, yet current regulations often force the youngest, most recently hired talents to be the first at risk during economic shifts. This creates a state of permanent insecurity that stifles innovation."The CEO’s appeal calls for a pragmatic shift: factories should no longer be places where young people adapt to obsolete 20th-century schemes. Instead, they must become spaces for reciprocal growth.According to Salda, the "vital curiosity" and "global mindset" of Gen Z are the only engines capable of driving the technological growth required to survive the current industrial revolution. Her conclusion serves as a roadmap for CEOs worldwide: "We must learn from them how to build the companies of tomorrow, transforming the factory into a place where the future is constructed."

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