Huntington Handyman Announces Top Ranking for Fence Repair in Alexandria, Virginia

Huntington Handyman earns first-page Google ranking for fence repair in Alexandria, VA, backed by customer reviews and growing demand for spring home repairs.

Getting to the first page of Google is big. We are a local business.” — Jesse Scribner

ALEXANDRIA, CA, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Huntington Handyman , a top-rated handyman service in Alexandria, Virginia, is proud to announce that first page ranking on Google for " fence repair " in Alexandria, VA. The company now has over ten customer reviews on its Google Business Profile. Many compliment its fence repair services. These two events reflect increased company. As Spring is near, people are looking for repairs."Getting to the first page of Google is big. We are a local business," explained Jesse Scribner, owner of Huntington Handyman. "What matters more is the reviews. Real people are giving positive feedback. We aim to help them get ready for Spring 2026. A safe fence helps summer BBQs, kids' birthday parties, and other events succeed with safety."Interested persons can learn more about the fence repair services at https://www.huntingtonhandymanva.com/fencerepair . The timing of this news makes sense. Spring is here. Homeowners often realize how damaging winter can be as they look out at their damaged fences. A massive ice storm marked last winter. Fence repairs are popular as winter ends and summer approaches. The truth is, fence posts are leaning, boards are warped, and there's general wear and tear. Neither cold nor water is a friend of fences. This past winter, Northern Virginia got both.Here is background on this release. Homeowners often prefer fence repairs over completely new fences. Installing a completely new fence is expensive. Many fence installation companies do not want to bother with small repairs. Homeowners may be too busy to do it themselves. Alexandria's mix of older homes and variable weather conditions means many different materials are in use. This complicates repairs; matching repairs are what most folks want. Fencing materials such as wood, vinyl, chain-link, and metal fences are all common. Other issues include rot, cracking, rust, sagging sections, and gate problems. Those who own dogs benefit from good fences. Those with children also appreciate the security of a well-fenced property. Children can play in a safe environment.The review milestone also reflects Huntington Handyman's commitment to Northern Virginia. This includes the Huntington neighborhood of Alexandria. The company provides services beyond fence repair. These are deck repair https://www.huntingtonhandymanva.com/deckrepair ), door installation, appliance installation, drywall repair, carpentry, and light electrical work. Based in Huntington yet serving neighborhoods such as Belle View, Hybla Valley, Groveton, and Del Ray, the handyman service focuses on helping homeowners get the "Honey Do" list done.The growth in reviews on the Google Business Profile is important. Positive reviews and high search rankings help customers identify highly rated businesses vs. not-so-good ones. Better and more reviews, coupled with a new focus on fence repair, are two elements of the company's marketing strategy.Outdoor projects are at the top of the list as summer approaches. A properly repaired fence is the start. Homeowners seeking fence repair are urged to review the new content and contact us for an estimate.ABOUT HUNTINGTON HANDYMANHuntington Handyman ( https://www.huntingtonhandymanva.com/ ) is locally owned and operated, providing residents of the Alexandria, Virginia, neighborhoods of Huntington, Belle View, Hybla Valley, and Groveton with affordable, dependable handyman services. The company is a local neighborhood business; not a big-box franchise and the company does not "sub out" their work. Its handyman services mean best-in-class craftsmanship with a local touch. With a talented team of carpenters, electricians, drywallers, floor replacement experts, and appliance repair specialists, homes in Northern Virginia can be updated or repaired to best quality attributes at affordable rates for a handyman service.

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