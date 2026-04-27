Turner Imaging Systems Installs 500th SMART-C® with LA Galaxy Collaboration Amid 67% Sales Growth

Turner Imaging Systems’ SMART-C® in use at LA Galaxy training facility, providing real-time, point-of-care imaging for athlete evaluation.

Turner Imaging Systems reaches 500 SMART-C® installations as LA Galaxy adopts point-of-care imaging for real-time athlete evaluation and treatment.

With the SMART-C providing more convenient, portable, and real-time imaging solutions, we anticipate a major step forward in the care and wellbeing of our athletes.” — Julie Beverige, Athletic Trainer, LA Galaxy

OREM, UT, UNITED STATES, April 27, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Turner Imaging Systems today announced the adoption of its SMART-C® by the LA Galaxy, marking the company’s first installation within a professional soccer organization and further expanding the use of portable imaging within elite athletics.

“We are excited to be incorporating the Turner Imaging SMART-C at the LA Galaxy,” said Julie Beverige, Athletic Trainer, LA Galaxy. “With the SMART-C providing more convenient, portable, and real-time imaging solutions, we anticipate a major step forward in the care and wellbeing of our athletes.”

This installation comes as Turner Imaging Systems surpasses 500 SMART-C® systems deployed worldwide, marking a significant milestone within six years of its introduction and underscoring the rapid adoption of point-of-care imaging. The company also reported strong momentum in the first quarter of 2026, with sales increasing 67% compared to Q1 2025.

“We’re pleased to collaborate with the LA Galaxy for their imaging needs and excited to mark our 500th SMART-C installation,” said Dr. Clark Turner, CEO of Turner Imaging Systems. “Reaching 500 SMART-C systems is a meaningful achievement for us and a clear signal of where healthcare is headed. Increasing demand continues to validate the value of point-of-care imaging across a wide range of clinical settings.”

SMART-C® continues to gain traction across diverse healthcare applications including medical education, orthopedics, sports medicine, emergency and veterinary care, where portability, speed, and real-time imaging play a critical role in diagnosis and treatment.

“We’re seeing growing demand for imaging that can be performed whenever and wherever it’s needed,” said Tom Youd, Chief Operating Officer at Turner Imaging Systems. “In high-performance environments, where rapid evaluation and treatment decisions are critical, SMART-C allows providers to review images with patients in real time, supporting better understanding and more informed treatment decisions without disrupting the clinical workflow.”

As the company continues to expand globally, it remains focused on delivering solutions that improve access, efficiency, and clinical confidence across a broad range of care environments.

About Turner Imaging Systems

Headquartered in Orem, UT, Turner Imaging Systems is a medical device manufacturer focused on advancing point-of-care imaging through innovative, portable X-ray technologies.

Its flagship product, SMART-C®, is a fully wireless mini C-arm designed to deliver advanced fluoroscopic imaging in a compact, mobile system. It is lightweight and battery-powered, allowing clinicians to use fluoroscopy in exam rooms, procedure suites, and field settings — without the restrictions of traditional systems.

Turner Imaging Systems is committed to improving workflow efficiency, enhancing patient care, and expanding access to imaging across diverse clinical environments.

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