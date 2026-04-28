Gleem Beauty Introduces One & Done SPF 50: A New Standard in Daily Protection and Skin Longevity

Gleem Beauty SPF50

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Gleem Beauty, the award-winning skincare brand known for simple, aloe-based, results-driven routines, announces the launch of its newest innovation: One & Done Day Moisturizer SPF 50, a non-nano mineral sunscreen designed to seamlessly integrate into modern routines while supporting long-term skin health. More than just sun protection, One & Done SPF 50 represents a new way of thinking about skincare, where daily SPF becomes the foundation of preservation, not just protection, according to its founder Marlene Wallach.



Formulated with non-nano zinc oxide, an aloe vera–based delivery system, and encapsulated vitamin C beads, the multitasking formula functions as a moisturizer, primer, and brightening layer in one effortless step. The result is skin that looks radiant, feels hydrated, and is protected against environmental stressors; all without disruption to the skin barrier.



“Women are no longer just asking how to fix their skin, they’re asking how to keep it,” noted Wallach. “SPF is no longer the last step, it is the most important one. With One & Done SPF 50, you are not just protecting the skin in the moment, you are preserving what makes it healthy, resilient, and radiant over time. That’s what longevity looks like.”



Whether worn under makeup, during daily commutes, or in extended sun exposure, One & Done SPF 50 adapts to real life. Its lightweight, primer-like finish enhances skin’s natural glow while supporting the moisture barrier—making it ideal for everyday wear and elevated protection moments alike. For those seeking a more lifestyle-based approach, Gleem continues to offer One & Done SPF 30, allowing for flexible, personalized protection based on daily needs.



One & Done Day Moisturizer SPF 50 is now available at GleemBeauty.com, alongside Gleem Beauty’s full collection of barrier-supportive, aloe vera–based skincare. During the month of May, customers will receive a free 4-Set Skincare brushes with each purchase of SPF50, while supplies last.



All Gleem Beauty products are approved by the Breast Cancer Foundation | Susan G. Komen®, reinforcing the brand’s commitment to thoughtful formulation and trusted standards.



For more information about Gleem Beauty, log onto https://gleembeauty.com/ or follow us on social media:

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About Gleem Beauty

Healthy skin starts with clean ingredients. At Gleem Skincare, we're committed to transparency and integrity in our aloe-based skincare formulas. We source our ingredients responsibly and formulate without harsh chemicals like silicones, parabens, PEG, sulphates, GMOs, mineral oils, synthetic colours, and fragrances. Our USA-made, cruelty-free products harness the power of aloe vera and botanical ingredients to deliver real, lasting results. Our cosmeceutical formulas are scientifically proven to affect skin cell function, ensuring you see noticeable improvements. We're dedicated to clean beauty, and our products reflect our unwavering commitment to natural, effective skincare that simply works.



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