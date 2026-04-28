Leonardo Worldwide and greatEvent Announce Strategic Partnership to Modernize Event and Meeting Space Booking for Hotels

Leonardo and greatEvent Strategic Partnership

Real-Time Booking Platform Joins Forces with Leading Hotel Content Distribution Network to Streamline the Venue Discovery and Booking Experience

Leonardo has spent years building the infrastructure that helps hotels tell their story consistently across every channel.” — Paul Gillard, President of Leonardo Worldwide

ROCKVILLE, MD, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Leonardo Worldwide , the travel industry's leading hotel content management and distribution software provider, and greatEvent , the Maryland-based Real-Time Booking (RTB) platform for events, today announced a strategic partnership to simplify and modernize the way hotels, meeting planners, and event planners discover, evaluate, and book event and meeting spaces.The partnership integrates Leonardo's rich hotel property content - including images, video, venue descriptions, and amenity data - directly into the greatEvent platform, giving planners instant access to accurate, up-to-date venue profiles alongside real-time space availability and booking capabilities. The result is a seamless end-to-end experience that eliminates the fragmented back-and-forth that has long defined the events and group travel industry.Bringing Real-Time Booking and Rich Content TogethergreatEvent's patented RTB platform was built to give event and meeting planners instant visibility into live venue availability and the ability to confirm bookings in minutes - replacing the slow, phone-and-email-driven sales and catering processes that remain standard across the industry. Leonardo's MediaConnect content distribution network, which serves hotels and travel channels globally, complements this capability by ensuring that every venue listed on greatEvent is represented with authoritative, hotel-managed visual and descriptive content.Together, the two companies are creating a single destination where a planner can find a venue, see its spaces and amenities in rich detail, check real-time availability, and book - all without leaving the platform."After noticing a gap in the current hospitality space, I decided to create a solution that could offer a more cost-effective and efficient process for event planning," said Dipak Thakker, CEO and Founder of greatEvent. "Partnering with Leonardo means our customers now have access to the most accurate and complete hotel property content available, alongside the real-time booking capabilities we've built. This partnership directly advances our mission to give planners back their time.""Leonardo has spent years building the infrastructure that helps hotels tell their story consistently across every channel," said Paul Gillard, President of Leonardo Worldwide. "greatEvent is doing something genuinely new in the meetings and events space, and we're excited to bring our content network to their platform. Hotels deserve to have their meeting and event spaces represented as well as their guest rooms - and this partnership helps make that a reality."Partnership HighlightsFor Hotels: Meeting and event space content managed through Leonardo's LUCID Content Manager will be automatically distributed to greatEvent, ensuring planners always see current, hotel-approved imagery and descriptions without additional manual effort from hotel staff.For Meeting and Event Planners: Planners using greatEvent will benefit from richer, more complete venue profiles - enabling better-informed decisions and faster bookings.For the Industry: The partnership advances a broader shift toward real-time, data-driven group and event booking, reducing friction for all parties and improving conversion rates for hotels.Building on Recent MomentumThe announcement comes on the heels of a significant milestone for greatEvent. On April 15, 2026, TEDCO , Maryland's economic engine for technology companies, announced a $500,000 Venture Fund investment in greatEvent to support the company's growth and expansion across Maryland and beyond."Event planning has been held back for too long by slow, fragmented processes," said Thakker. "Thanks to the investment from TEDCO, it accelerates our ability to scale this vision across Maryland and beyond. And with Leonardo as a content partner, we're now positioned to offer hotels and planners an experience that truly reflects what modern booking should look like.""As technology evolves, entrepreneurial spirits are presenting more and more solutions to everyday problems, helping to give people back time and allow for more efficiency across the board," said Katherine Hill Ritchie, Senior Director, Venture Funds at TEDCO. "Innovative solutions like the platform from greatEvent are designed to drive economic growth across Maryland, and we're proud to support this next chapter."AvailabilityThe greatEvent–Leonardo content integration is available to hotels enrolled in Leonardo's MediaConnect program. Hotel properties and event venues interested in being featured on the greatEvent platform can contact either company directly for onboarding information.About greatEventgreatEvent, located in Rockville, Maryland, has developed a Real-Time Booking (RTB) platform for events, giving customers instant access to live venue availability and the ability to book spaces in minutes. The patented platform lets planners see meeting and event spaces in real time, eliminating the guesswork and delays of traditional sales and catering systems. greatEvent is backed by TEDCO's Venture Funds. Learn more at www.greatevent.com About Leonardo WorldwideLeonardo, headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, is the travel industry's leading hotel content management and distribution software provider. Leonardo's suite of solutions - including LUCID Content Manager, MediaConnect, and Leonardo PropertyVIEW - helps hotels manage and distribute their visual and descriptive content consistently across global travel channels, driving conversions and direct bookings. Leonardo's network includes partners such as Marriott, Hilton, IHG, Four Seasons, and Expedia. Learn more at www.leonardoworldwide.com

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