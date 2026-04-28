Maikel Nisimblat, Director of Nisimblat Law, Launches Energy AI for Latin America

Maikel Nisimblat, Director of Nisimblat Law, introduces the Energy Audit AI™ dashboard. The platform integrates Monte Carlo simulations and financial modeling to quantify legal compliance and investment risks across Latin America’s energy sector.

Maikel Nisimblat launches Energy Audit AI™ to quantify LatAm investment risks using Monte Carlo modeling for Oil & Gas in Colombia, Mexico, Peru & Brazil.

Our framework enforces a strict compliance audit that integrates daily legal shifts with financial risk modeling to guarantee immediate investment viability in Latin America.” — Maikel Nisimblat

BOGOTÁ, D.C., BOGOTA, COLOMBIA, April 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Maikel Nisimblat , Director of Nisimblat Law, Integrates Monte Carlo Frameworks to Mitigate Investment Risks in the Latin American Energy SectorMaikel Nisimblat, Director of Nisimblat Law Offices and a leading trial lawyer specialized in Energy Law with Artificial Intelligence credentials from The Wharton School (UPenn) and IBM, has officially announced the launch of Energy Audit AI ™. This proprietary legal-financial framework is engineered to quantify investment viability and mitigate the impact of legal and political volatility in the Latin American oil and gas sector.As the energy industry in South America faces increasing regulatory shifts and social instability, Energy Audit AI™ introduces a rigorous methodology to translate judicial uncertainty into actionable financial data. The system utilizes Monte Carlo simulations to model the financial sensitivity of projects, specifically addressing the high-quantum impact of operational stand-by costs triggered by community roadblocks, environmental regulatory changes, and evolving legislative bills."In the current landscape, investment viability in Latin America is no longer a strictly legal concern; it is a financial and operational imperative," said Maikel Nisimblat, who also holds negotiation credentials from Harvard University’s Program on Negotiation (PON). "By integrating Wharton-level financial AI with deep courtroom expertise at the High Courts, we provide operators and service companies with the data-driven certainty required to protect their EBITDA and project IRR."Energy Audit AI™ operates by cross-referencing a unified stream of daily legislative updates, environmental resolutions from agencies such as ANLA, and over 2,800 judicial precedents from Colombia’s Supreme Court and Council of State. This allows the platform to provide immediate risk assessments for stakeholders in Colombia, Mexico, Peru, and Brazil, creating a standardized compliance benchmark for the regional energy market.Key strategic features of the framework include:Stochastic Risk Modeling: Applying Monte Carlo simulations to predict financial margins under various social and political scenarios.EBITDA Sensitivity Analysis: Quantifying the correlation between judicial rulings on labor solidarity and project profitability.Investment Viability Audits: Immediate due diligence for international investors seeking to enter or expand within Latin American basins.With this launch, Nisimblat Law Offices bridges the gap between elite legal advocacy and advanced data analytics, establishing a new standard for risk management in the regional energy industry.About Nisimblat Law Offices:Based in Bogotá, Nisimblat Law Offices is a specialized trial firm focusing on High-Stakes Litigation, Energy Law, and Medical Liability. Under the direction of Maikel Nisimblat, the firm integrates technology and financial modeling to provide comprehensive legal protection for international corporations operating in Latin America.

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