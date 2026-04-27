Governor Hochul, Mayor Mamdani and FIFA World Cup 2026™ NYNJ Host Committee Announce Free Fan Events in All Five Boroughs of New York City

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani said, “When I think back on my first World Cup, some of my most meaningful memories weren’t in the stadium, they were in the fan zones, surrounded by thousands of people brought together by a pure love of the game. That’s what we’re building here: a World Cup that belongs to New Yorkers. By bringing these free fan events to every borough, we’re making sure everyone can be part of that joy.”

NYNJ 2026 World Cup Host Committee CEO Alex Lasry said, “These events are about welcoming the world to New York, New Jersey and showcasing the very best of our region. As the sports and entertainment capital of the world, we’re creating fan experiences that are affordable, accessible, and authentically New York New Jersey — for visitors and, just as importantly, for the residents who call this region home.”

New York State Senior Director of Major Event Operations Justin Brannan said, “New York is ready to welcome the World Cup this summer, but it has to be for everyone. For Governor Hochul that means making sure working families, small businesses and communities in every corner of this great state can take part in this global celebration of the beautiful game. By cutting red tape and deploying funds so local communities can take part in hosting free public watch parties from Brooklyn to Buffalo and investing in long-term initiatives like NY Kicks to bring real resources to under-resourced neighborhoods, Governor Hochul will ensure the benefits of this once-in-a-lifetime moment are shared by all, not just a few.”

Empire State Development President, CEO & Commissioner Hope Knight said, “The World Cup is more than a global sporting event — it is a powerful economic opportunity for New York. By promoting free fan events across all five boroughs and supporting watch parties statewide, Governor Hochul is uniting the excitement of this worldwide tournament with the energy of neighborhoods and communities across the Empire State. While only one team takes home the World Cup trophy, the event's real winners are small businesses, restaurants, and local attractions that share in the benefits of this historic moment.”