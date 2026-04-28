Columbus Air Show Opens Community Fundraising Opportunity for Civic and Nonprofit Organizations

Volunteer teams support San Francisco Puffs & Stuff concession operations at a major U.S. air show, helping serve large crowds while earning donations through structured participation. Photo: San Francisco Puffs & Stuff.

Volunteer teams can earn donations through structured roles supporting peak event days June 20–21 at Rickenbacker International Airport

COLUMBUS, OH, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Civic and nonprofit organizations across Central Ohio are invited to participate in a community fundraising opportunity tied to the 2026 Columbus Air Show Presented by ScottsMiracle-Gro, taking place June 19–21 at Rickenbacker International Airport. This year’s show will feature headline performances by the United States Air Force Thunderbirds and the Canadian Forces Snowbirds—a rare joint appearance expected to draw strong regional attendance. San Francisco Puffs & Stuff , Inc., the event’s official concessionaire, provides a structured fundraising model for participating organizations. Founded in 1982, the company specializes in high-volume concession operations for large-scale events nationwide. Participating organizations receive a 10% donation based on gross concession sales generated by each volunteer team’s assigned booth.“We are proud to support civic and nonprofit organizations through this program and to provide a structured way for groups to fundraise while contributing to the success of the Columbus Air Show,” said Sharon Shortt, Vice President of San Francisco Puffs & Stuff. “This model creates a meaningful connection between community participation and direct financial impact for the organizations involved.”The opportunity is coordinated through Wings for a Cause™, a community initiative that connects civic and nonprofit organizations with structured team-based volunteer opportunities supporting large-scale events.Volunteer roles primarily support concession operations and are designed for team participation, with fundraising opportunities focused on peak public event days, Saturday, June 20 and Sunday, June 21. Organizations may register interest and learn more about team requirements, scheduling, and participation guidelines at:A limited number of team placements are available across peak event days.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.