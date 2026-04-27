Jury Convicts Brian Kurtzman of 11 Counts of Sexual Assault and Sexual Abuse of a Minor

April 24, 2026

(Juneau, AK) â€“ Yesterday, following a two-week trial, a Juneau jury found 53-year-old Brian Kurtzman guilty of three counts of Sexual Abuse of a Minor in the First Degree, one count of Sexual Assault in the First Degree, four counts of Sexual Abuse of a Minor in the Second Degree, one count of Sexual Abuse of a Minor in the Third Degree, one count of Solicitation of Sexual Abuse of a Minor in the Second Degree, and one count of Solicitation of Sexual Abuse of a Minor in the Third Degree. The jury acquitted Kurtzman of one count of Sexual Abuse of a Minor in the First Degree, two counts of Sexual Abuse of a Minor in the Second Degree, one count of Sexual Abuse of a Minor in the Third Degree, one count of Solicitation of Sexual Abuse of a Minor in the Second Degree, and one count of Solicitation of Sexual Abuse of a Minor in the Third Degree.

The convictions relate to sexual assault and abuse of a child that occurred from 2013 to 2014 who participated in the Junior Raptor Program at the American Bald Eagle Foundation in Haines, where Kurtzman worked as a raptor handler. Kurtzman was fired from the American Bald Eagle Foundation in 2014. The victim came forward to report the sexual abuse in 2022. The victim testified at trial regarding years of grooming and sexual abuse committed by Kurtzman.

Kurtzman testified in his own defense and said that while he began a friendship with the victim when she was 12 years old and he was 39 years old, he did not start a sexual relationship with her until she was 18 years old. He further testified that messages he sent the victim when she was 13 years old, where he called her “baby” and told her he loved her and that he would be dreaming about her were to prevent her from engaging in self-harm.

Juneau Superior Court Judge Amy Mead presided over the trial. After the verdict, Kurtzman was remanded pursuant to statute and is being held without bail pending sentencing. Sentencing is scheduled to occur on Sept. 11, 2026, at 9:00 a.m. Kurtzman faces a sentencing range between 32.5 and 495 years to serve.

The case was prosecuted by Assistant Attorney General Bailey Woolfstead of the Office of Special Prosecutions’ Rural Prosecution Unit, with Paralegal Marley Hettinger of the Juneau District Attorney’s Office. The case was investigated by the Juneau Police Department. Advocates from AWARE and the SAFE Child Advocacy Center provided victim support and advocacy services throughout the trial.

CONTACT: Assistant Attorney General Bailey Woolfstead at (907) 465-3924 or bailey.woolfstead@alaska.gov .

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Department Media Contact: Information Officer Sam Curtis at sam.curtis@alaska.gov or (907) 269-6269.