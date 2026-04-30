United Spay Alliance Calls on Veterinarians and Pet Parents to Recognize Spay/Neuter as a Public Health Tool

Spay/neuter is the answer. No Babies. No Rabies.

Rabies is one of the oldest and deadliest diseases known to humanity.

Prevention is public health. Spay/neuter is the answer. No Babies. No Rabies.” — Steven L May, CVJ, VRCE

PALM SPRINGS, CA, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rabies is one of the oldest and deadliest diseases known to humanity. It is also one of the most preventable. In the United States today, fewer than 10 human deaths occur each year from rabies — a dramatic decline from the hundreds of lives lost annually before the 1960s. That progress did not happen by accident. It happened because of sustained investment in three proven strategies: widespread vaccination of pets, strong animal control programs, and public health tracking. And at the foundation of all three is a single, powerful intervention: spay/neuter.United Spay Alliance — the national nonprofit dedicated to making spay/neuter affordable, accessible, and timely for every community — is amplifying a message that is both urgent and simple: No Babies. No Rabies. Fewer unowned and free-roaming animals means fewer chances for pets and people to encounter rabid wildlife. More spay/neuter means more vaccination. More vaccination means safer communities. The logic is undeniable. The need is immediate.Spay/Neuter Is a Public Health PriorityThe CDC recognizes the critical role that animal welfare organizations play in rabies prevention and in protecting communities from preventable disease. Spay/neuter is not only an animal welfare service — it is a proven public health tool. By reducing the number of unowned and free-roaming animals, spay/neuter reduces the probability that pets and people will come into contact with rabid wildlife. Vaccines administered during spay/neuter surgery or as part of sheltering and rehoming programs provide a crucial additional layer of protection for the entire community.Spay/neuter and vaccination go hand-in-hand. Rabies vaccination is routinely included during Trap-Neuter-Vaccinate-Return (TNVR) programs for community cats… delivering critical protection to the very animal populations most at risk. Widespread vaccination creates a community “safety shield,” reducing the chance of disease outbreaks and keeping people, pets, and wildlife healthier.“No Babies. No Rabies.” — It’s not a slogan. It’s what’s right.The Risks of Uncontrolled Animal PopulationsUncontrolled populations of unowned and free-roaming cats and dogs create real, avoidable risks for every community. These risks are not abstract — they are documented, measurable, and preventable:• Zoonotic disease transmission: Rabies, toxoplasmosis, and parasites spread from unvaccinated, free-roaming animals to pets and people.• Bite incidents and injuries: Stray and unaltered animals are more likely to roam, fight, and bite — putting children especially at risk.• Traffic accidents: Free-roaming animals cause vehicle collisions, endangering both people and animals.• Post-Exposure Prophylaxis (PEP) costs: Every rabies exposure requiring PEP treatment represents a preventable public health failure and significant cost to the healthcare system.• Community burden: Noise, property damage, and nuisance complaints from unowned animals place ongoing stress and financial cost on local governments and residents.A Crisis That Is Getting WorseAcross the nation, shelters are under severe strain. Many are being advised to turn away animals — sending them back into communities unaltered and unvaccinated. Funding for spay/neuter programs has become increasingly difficult to access, even though spay/neuter remains the most cost-effective and only humane solution to overpopulation. The consequence is direct and measurable: when spay/neuter access declines, public health risks rise.What Pet Parents Can Do Today-Pet parents are the last line of defense against unplanned litters and unvaccinated animals entering their communities. The most important steps are also the simplest:-Spay or neuter your pet — and do it on time. For cats, that means before five months of age.-Ensure your pet’s rabies vaccination is current. Ask your veterinarian at every visit.-Support your local spay/neuter clinic and animal shelter. Their work protects your neighborhood.-Use the United Spay Alliance national Spay/Neuter Referral Directory to find affordable services in your state at www.unitedspayalliance.org -Spread the message: No Babies. No Rabies.Prevention is public health. Spay/neuter is the answer. No Babies. No Rabies.United Spay Alliance is a national animal welfare organization dedicated exclusively to promoting affordable, accessible, and timely spay/neuter services as the solution to the crisis of cat and dog homelessness. Through its national Spay/Neuter Referral Directory, State Leader Network, veterinarian training programs, and public campaigns including Feline Fix by Five and No Babies. No Rabies., United Spay Alliance works to protect animals, people, and communities across the United States.

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