Auraskin highlights circular skincare innovation at Hermes Expo, a leading platform uniting Greek-American and international businesses.

Auraskin to showcase sustainable, microbiome-friendly skincare at the 35th Hermes Expo, connecting Greek-American and international business communities.

OLD BRIDGE, NJ, UNITED STATES, April 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hermes Expo International will welcome Auraskin as a participating sponsor at its 35th Anniversary Expo on Wednesday, April 29, 2026, at the Grand Marquis in Old Bridge, New Jersey.A forward-thinking brand based in Greece, auraskin.gr is recognized for its commitment to innovation and sustainability, offering circular, microbiome-friendly skincare solutions powered by upcycled coffee. At this year’s Expo, Auraskin will present its product line to a diverse audience of business leaders, entrepreneurs, and professionals from across the United States and Europe.Hermes Expo, founded in 1992, has evolved into a leading platform where Greek Americans and Philhellenes come together to connect, collaborate, and grow. The Expo serves as a live marketplace, bringing together companies across industries—including healthcare, finance, food and beverage, technology, and consumer products—to exchange ideas, build relationships, and create opportunity.The Business & Leadership Conference, beginning at 11:30 AM, will feature speakers addressing key topics shaping today’s business environment. The Vendor Showcase, running from 12:00 PM to 5:30 PM, provides attendees with the opportunity to engage directly with exhibitors like Auraskin and explore innovative products and services.Auraskin’s participation reflects the Expo’s continued focus on highlighting businesses that combine innovation, sustainability, and purpose-driven entrepreneurship, reinforcing Hermes Expo’s role as a gateway for meaningful business engagement and cross-market collaboration.The Hermes Expo Business Conference and Vendor Showcase are complimentary with online pre-registration.For more information and to register, visit:

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