Brakes Plus Celebrates New Store Grand Opening in Fate, Texas

The Fate, Texas grand opening event will take place on Saturday, May 2, 2026, at the new Brakes Plus location at 4776 E I-30 Hwy., Fate, TX 75132.

Celebration to include new-customer discounts and giveaways for attendees

FATE, TX, UNITED STATES, April 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- WHAT: As part of its continued growth in the region, Brakes Plus will welcome new customers by hosting a grand opening event at its newest location in Fate, Texas. The new store offers a comprehensive range of automotive services to keep customers’ vehicles safely on the road and running as they should, including oil changes, brakes, factory-recommended maintenance and a full suite of automotive maintenance and repair services.WHEN: The Fate, Texas grand opening event will take place on Saturday, May 2, 2026.WHERE: The new Brakes Plus location at 4776 E I-30 Hwy., Fate, TX 75132 DETAILS: The event will be held at the store location and structured as follows:• 10:00 AM: Customers are welcome to join the festivities and enjoy food and refreshments, friendly service, and the chance to win prize packs, car-care giveaways, and more.• 12:00 - 12:30 PM: Official Welcome/Giveaways: An official welcome will be performed, and giveaways will be presented to several lucky attendees.o Brakes Plus aims to build trust with the local community and to show residents and customers how it is helping to service the area. As an added incentive for event attendees, Brakes Plus will award four free oil changes, courtesy of Valvoline, to lucky attendees.o In addition, the partnership extends beyond the event with an exclusive giveaway: one winner will be selected each week for four consecutive weeks to receive a free oil change from Brakes Plus, courtesy of Valvoline.• 2:00 PM: Event closes.ABOUT BRAKES PLUSFounded in 1990 with a single store in South Denver, Co., Brakes Plus has a rapidly growing footprint of nearly 200 stores across Arizona, Colorado, Iowa, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Texas, and Wyoming. As one of the fastest growing automotive service companies, Brakes Plus continues to maintain the family values and standards on which it was founded, and supply customers with quality parts and world class service at a great price. For more information, visit www.brakesplus.com Brakes Plus is part of the Mavis Tire Express Services Corp. ("Mavis") family of brands. For more information about Mavis or its family of automotive brands, visit www.mavis.com

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