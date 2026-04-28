Western Slope Metals Announces Expanded Color and Finish Options With Over 100 Custom Metal Panel Choices

MONTROSE, CO, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Western Slope Metals has announced an expanded range of color and finish options for its metal panels, bringing even greater choice to customers seeking durable and visually appealing roofing, siding, and soffit solutions. With textured panels now available through an extended palette of more than 100 custom metal finishes, the variety of exterior design possibilities has been broadened for both residential and commercial properties.

The expanded offerings have been added to Western Slope Metals’ existing lineup, which already includes a wide array of metal roofing and siding products designed to withstand Colorado’s diverse weather conditions while enhancing curb appeal. This new textured metal line has been introduced to support standing seam roofing, board and batten siding, and soffit applications, so that both function and aesthetic flexibility are provided for projects of different scales.

In the metal industry, the availability of numerous color choices has been valued as a way to better match architectural styles and personal tastes, and this expansion has been crafted with that principle in mind. The range includes classic shades as well as contemporary tones in matte and textured finishes, offering property owners and builders a broad selection that is suitable for many design visions. With over 100 options to choose from, matching panels to existing exterior materials has been facilitated and greater design harmony has been encouraged.

Metal roofing and siding have long been appreciated for durability, longevity, and weather resistance, and the material’s performance has been complemented by the new finishes that provide both aesthetic richness and surface resilience. Textured finishes have been selected in part because they offer a look that can deepen architectural character while also concealing minor surface imperfections that can occur over time in exterior installations.

The expansion has been received with interest by clients and contractors alike, as the additional finishes bring a flexibility that supports tailored project outcomes. With this broader catalog, homeowners and builders have had the opportunity to see how metal panels can be integrated into diverse design schemes, whether traditional, rustic, modern, or industrial in style. Consultation and material selection have been made easier as clients appreciate the ability to view many options in one place before decisions are finalized.

This development has also been marked by plans to communicate the expanded offerings more widely through local advertising, where it has been noted that the textured paint options are a key feature of the new product line. Among these efforts, an advertisement in the local shopper has been planned to ensure that community members are aware of the breadth of colors and finishes now supplied by Western Slope Metals.

As the business continues to grow and refine its product offerings, Western Slope Metals’ commitment to quality and design variety has been evidenced by this significant expansion. The enhanced palette of custom metal panels has been made available so that durability, performance, and aesthetic excellence are offered together for every project.

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