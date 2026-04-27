Canard Vineyard Recognized by Food & Wine as One of the Most Sustainable Wineries to Visit in the U.S.

One of the many gardens at Canard Vineyard 150 year old Zinfandel vines at Canard Vineyard Estate-grown Bordeaux varietals thrive at Canard Vineyard, reflecting the unique terroir of Napa Valley.

Food & Wine names Canard Vineyard as a must-visit destination for sustainable wine, rooted in dry farming and environmental care.

Great wine begins with respect for the land, and sustainability is at the heart of everything we do at Canard Vineyard” — Adam Fox

CALISTOGA, CA, UNITED STATES, April 27, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Canard Vineyard is proud to announce its recent recognition by Food & Wine magazine as one of the most sustainable wineries to visit in the United States. This national acknowledgment highlights the winery’s long-standing commitment to environmentally responsible farming, water conservation, and preserving the integrity of Napa Valley’s agricultural heritage.

Family-owned and farmed since 1984, Canard Vineyard has built its reputation not only on producing premium wines but also on practicing thoughtful, low-impact viticulture. The estate is rooted in dry farming techniques, an approach that minimizes irrigation, encourages deep root growth, and results in vines that are more resilient and expressive of their terroir. This method significantly reduces water usage, making it especially impactful in drought-prone California.

“We’ve always believed that great wine begins with respect for the land,” said Rich Czapleski, owner of Canard Vineyard. “Being recognized by Food & Wine is incredibly meaningful because it affirms that our commitment to sustainability isn’t just good for the environment, it also resonates with people who care about where their wine comes from.”

In addition to dry farming, Canard Vineyard integrates a variety of sustainable practices across the estate. These include cover cropping to improve soil health, integrated pest management to reduce chemical inputs, and maintaining biodiversity through habitat preservation. The vineyard’s approach reflects a holistic philosophy: that environmental stewardship, wine quality, and long-term viability are deeply interconnected.

Visitors to Canard Vineyard experience this commitment firsthand. The winery offers intimate, appointment-only tastings that emphasize both the wines and the story behind them. Guests are invited to walk the vineyard, learn about the nuances of dry farming, and see how sustainability shapes every aspect of the operation, from vine to bottle.

The recognition from Food & Wine comes at a time when travelers are increasingly seeking authentic, environmentally conscious experiences. By combining small-lot, handcrafted wines with a genuine dedication to sustainable agriculture, Canard Vineyard stands out as a destination that reflects the future of responsible winemaking.

“Our goal has never been to follow trends,” added Adam Fox, Managing Director. “It’s to farm in a way that ensures this land will continue to thrive for generations. If that also inspires others in the industry or among our guests, that’s the greatest reward.”

Canard Vineyard continues to welcome visitors who are interested in discovering wines that are as thoughtful as they are expressive. Appointments can be made through the winery’s website. www.canardvineyard.com

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