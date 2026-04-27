FLEOA Praises Swift Response of Secret Service and Law Enforcement Partners Following WH Correspondents’ Dinner Shooting

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, April 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Federal Law Enforcement Officers Association ( FLEOA ) today commended the extraordinary actions of the United States Secret Service and partnering federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies following a shooting incident at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner on April 25, 2026.During the high-profile event at the Washington Hilton, an armed suspect allegedly forced his way toward a secured area and opened fire, prompting an immediate response from law enforcement personnel on scene. Within seconds, Secret Service agents and other officers engaged the suspect, returned fire, and subdued him before he could reach the main ballroom where the President, senior administration officials, and hundreds of attendees were gathered.One law enforcement officer was struck during the incident but was protected by a ballistic vest and is expected to recover. The suspect was taken into custody, and the President and other officials were safely evacuated in accordance with established protective protocols.“This incident is a powerful reminder of the extraordinary skill, training, and courage demonstrated every day by law enforcement officers,” said FLEOA National President Mathew Silverman. “These men and women ran toward the danger, neutralized the threat, and prevented what could have been a catastrophic loss of life.”Preliminary reports indicate the suspect had traveled across the country and arrived at the venue armed with multiple weapons. Despite the complexity and scale of the event, law enforcement personnel acted decisively, stopping the threat before it could escalate further.While this incident has drawn national attention due to its high-profile nature, FLEOA emphasized that similar acts of vigilance and rapid response occur far more often than the public realizes.“For every incident that makes headlines, there are a hundred others that never do,” Silverman added. “Every day, law enforcement officers disrupt threats, intercept dangers, and prevent acts of violence before they happen. The public rarely sees those moments, because success in this profession looks like nothing happened at all.”FLEOA also highlighted the importance of continued investment in training, coordination, and protective equipment, noting that tools such as ballistic vests play a critical role in ensuring officers can continue their mission and return home safely.The organization expressed its gratitude to all law enforcement agencies involved in the response and reaffirmed its support for our law enforcement officers who stand on the front lines of national security.###FLEOA serves more than 34,000 registered members in the federal law enforcement community, who serve across more than 65 agencies. The organization does not endorse political parties or candidates but serves as a voice of advocacy for federal law enforcement through the legislative process.

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