Homewatch CareGivers of St. Louis Continues Legacy of Care Following 20+ Years of Dedicated Ownership

ST. LOUIS, MO, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Homewatch CareGivers of St. Louis is entering an exciting new chapter under new ownership while continuing its long-standing legacy of care across the St. Louis region. As of January 22, 2026, Dave Jansen and Stacie Postol have taken ownership of the franchise, building on more than 20 years of trusted service in the local community.

With a strong foundation already in place, Dave and Stacie are committed to carrying that legacy forward, maintaining the same high standards of quality, reliability, and compassionate in-home care that families across St. Louis have come to depend on.

Over the past two decades, Homewatch CareGivers of St. Louis has supported families through critical life moments, including recovery after hospital stays, memory-related conditions, and times when additional caregiving support is needed. This reputation has been built on consistency and trust, reflected in feedback shared publicly on their Google Business Profile.

As a local caregiving team, support continues for older adults and individuals who need assistance remaining safe and comfortable at home. Care is tailored around routines, preferences, and evolving needs to ensure dignity is preserved while independence is maintained. Services include personal care, companionship, meal preparation, medication reminders, transportation, light housekeeping, and daily living support. When more comprehensive care is required, extended hours and 24-hour care services can be arranged to provide consistent coverage.

Specialized care is available for memory-related conditions through structured dementia care services, along with support for chronic conditions, veteran-related needs, and post-hospital recovery. When clinical oversight is required, coordination with nursing professionals ensures care aligns with broader health plans while maintaining clear communication with families. Flexible care plans allow for adjustments without disruption, particularly during periods of transition.

Homewatch CareGivers of St. Louis continues to serve families across a wide regional footprint, with detailed coverage outlined in their areas we serve page. This ensures families throughout the region have access to reliable, local in-home care support.

High standards are maintained through ongoing safeguards. Caregivers are background-checked, regularly trained, and supported through continuous quality reviews. Feedback is actively gathered and addressed with a focus on accountability and communication. Peace of mind remains a core part of the service offering.

While ownership has transitioned, the mission remains consistent. Homewatch CareGivers of St. Louis continues to build on more than 20 years of trusted service, delivering dependable, respectful, and attentive care to families throughout the region.

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