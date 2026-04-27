Beyond the Grandfather Clock: Alyona Rozenblat Unveils Whimsical Fantasy Novel "The Thirteen Threads"

The story follows three unforgettable companions—the skeptical Brimley, the scientific Tilda, and the curious Pip

A journey through magical waystations and cosmic mysteries, where a fractured thread holds the key to reality and identity.

"I believe in magic—not as an escape, but as a remembrance." ” — Alyona Rozenblat

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Magic does not always arrive with a fanfare; sometimes, it hums quietly within the walls of an ordinary house or shimmers in the depths of a teacup. Author Alyona Rozenblat invites readers to step through the portal of No. 13 Hedgewhistle Lane in her enchanting new novel, The Thirteen Threads . Published by Spines , this narrative blends whimsical adventure with a poignant exploration of memory, reclaiming what was almost erased in a world of living tapestries.The story follows three unforgettable companions—the skeptical Brimley, the scientific Tilda, and the curious Pip—whose lives are upended when a routine breakfast reveals a "Clockwork Compass". This rare artifact does not point north; instead, it tracks "the Big Stuff," guiding the trio into Waystation Widdershins, a sprawling cosmic hub for the misplaced and the delayed. As they navigate platforms occupied by dragons and talking maps, they realize they are part of a much larger design: the thirteen living threads that weave time and truth together.The Thirteen Threads moves beyond traditional fantasy tropes to explore the emotional weight of "missing pieces"—the gaps in our personal histories that define our current paths. With a fractured thread threatening to unravel the entire tapestry of existence, Pip and his friends must venture into living libraries and starlit orchards to restore the balance before the clock strikes 13:13.Key Highlights of The Thirteen Threads:A Unique Trio of Heroes: Join a 237-year-old, skeptical gnome, a logic-driven problem-solver, and a dreamer seeking a lost piece of his childhood.Imaginative World-Building: Discover Waystation Widdershins, where "musical luggage" must be muzzled and students of existential poetry occupy metaphorical platforms.Themes of Remembrance: A story that treats magic as a form of truth and imagination as a tool for self-discovery."I believe in magic—not as an escape, but as a remembrance," says author Alyona Rozenblat. "This story began as a literal dream that refused to be ignored, reminding me that unseen allies are always nudging us forward to help us remember who we truly are when we forget".The Thirteen Threads is available now in print-on-demand and eBook formats.About the AuthorAlyona Rozenblat is a storyteller who draws inspiration from the intersection of the ordinary and the ethereal. Her work is deeply influenced by her belief in the power of imagination and the presence of unseen guides in our daily lives. Inspired by a vivid dream, The Thirteen Threads is her latest contribution to the genre of magical realism, dedicated to those who believe in imagination as a form of truth.Book DetailsTitle: The Thirteen ThreadsAuthor: Alyona RozenblatPublisher: SpinesISBN: 9798904181826Availability: You can find this book on Amazon and major retailers worldwide.Published with Spines [link to Spines.com], the world’s first tech-driven publishing platform.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.