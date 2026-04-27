Michael D. Wynn Releases Scam-Proof Habits, A Timely Guide to Winning in the Age of AI and Outsmarting Modern Fraud

Habits Don't Lie

Michael D. Wynn calls Scam-Proof Habits: disciplined, repeatable behaviors that help you slow down, evaluate situations clearly, and make better decisions.

Trust has always been seen as a strength. For most of our lives, it was. But artificial intelligence has changed the rules. Fast. Quietly. At a scale many people are still trying to understand.” — Your Habits Will Determine Your Level of Success

DETROIT, MI, UNITED STATES, April 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Michael D. Wynn Releases Scam-Proof Habits, A Timely Guide to Winning in the Age of AI and Outsmarting Modern FraudAs artificial intelligence reshapes how people work, bank, communicate, and make decisions, fraud is evolving just as fast. In his timely new book, Scam-Proof Habits: In the Age of AI, When Trust Becomes the Threat, financial expert, AI consultant, and bestselling author Michael D. Wynn, CFE, delivers a practical roadmap for protecting yourself in an era where deception is increasingly digital. Part personal protection manual, part mindset playbook, Scam-Proof Habits challenges a dangerous assumption: that trust alone keeps people safe. Wynn argues that in today’s AI-driven world, habits, not hope, are the new defense.“Scams are no longer just about suspicious phone calls or bad emails,” said Wynn. “They’re sophisticated, psychological, and often powered by technology. This book teaches people how to slow down, verify, and build habits that prevent costly mistakes before they happen.”Drawing from his expertise in financial literacy, compliance, cybersecurity awareness, and habit success coaching, Wynn offers readers practical strategies to recognize red flags, avoid manipulation, and make wiser decisions in both personal and professional life.The book speaks to consumers, business leaders, seniors, parents, and professionals who want to become more resilient in a world where deepfakes, social engineering, identity theft, and AI-enabled fraud are rising concerns.More than a warning, Scam-Proof Habits is a call to action. Wynn reframes protection as a discipline and positions habit-building as the new currency of security.Known by many as “Coach Win,” Michael D. Wynn is the founder of Habit Guard Solutions, LLC, a Certified Fraud Examiner, AI Compliance Architect, and trusted voice on financial empowerment and fraud prevention. As a speaker and strategist, he helps individuals and organizations develop the mindset and systems to win.Scam-Proof Habits launches April 28, 2026, with a special $1.99 launch-day Kindle promotion.For interviews, speaking engagements, workshops, or bulk book orders, visit MichaelWynn.com or HabitGuardSolutions.com.Media Contact:Michael D. Wynn, CFEHabit Guard Solutions, LLCWebsite: MichaelWynn.com

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