HIP Video Promo Presents: Cowboy Mouth premieres new music video 'Patty (with the Rose Tattoo)' on Music-News.com

Cowboy Mouth Releases Retro Rockabilly Single "Patty (With The Rose Tattoo)"

NEW ORLEANS, LA, UNITED STATES, April 27, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What better way to be “one with a loud and raucous voice” than by defying expectations, tearing up stages, and supercharging live performances, even after three decades? For the devoted members of Cowboy Mouth’s cult following, their galvanizing shows are a highly transformative, near-religious experience, a full-body conversion to the religion of rock and roll, born in a vibrant, storied city where “the roll is as important as the rock.” It all traces back to the late 80s, when a tight-knit group of NOLA musicians built an underground scene of original, aggressive projects, trading ideas, equipment, and support until a shatterproof, self-described “incestuous” punk rock community emerged. At its heart were drummer and vocalist Fred LeBlanc and guitarist, vocalist, and keyboardist John Thomas Griffith, two established go-getters parting ways with their longtime projects, Dash Rip Rock and Red Rockers, respectively, each ready to tame their next beast.

35 years later, they’re still going strong, with an impressive, ever-expanding list of accolades, including Billboard Top 40 chart recognition, film soundtrack placements, an annual run at the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival, and a 2011 induction into the Louisiana Music Hall of Fame. All the while, they’ve maintained an energy as dynamic and affirming as their sound. Between a relentless touring schedule around the country, they return with a track unlike any they’ve released before, proving that, when properly fueled, rock’s rowdy spirit will never flicker out.

In the rock-and-roll lifestyle, certain characters are so unforgettable they linger in the back alleys of the mind forever, waiting for the smallest detail to conjure them back to life. “Patty (With The Rose Tattoo)” is one of these pub-crawling phantoms, the kind of woman surrounded by a crew “you should never cross.” Like an animal on the prowl, she sinks her teeth in and doesn’t let go, her “dead black eyes” and “smoky growl” bewitch even the most unsuspecting patrons. Cowboy Mouth’s narrator knows better; he shouldn’t get caught in the swirl of red ink on her shoulder or her devilish serenade, but he can’t resist her siren call. As the retro rockabilly groove swings with youthful rebellion—the buzzing, untamable energy of a night where mistakes don’t surface until sunrise—he slips further into the dark, her grip tightening with each infectious hook. Hypnotized, he’s already too far gone; there’s no escaping the thorns of this black rose.

Beyond a scrappy neighborhood bar, another setting steeped in melodrama, moral ambiguity, and cigarette smoke is the high-contrast world of film noir, where complex (and often troublesome) men and women circle each other like predator and prey, never quite sure who is which. “Patty (With The Rose Tattoo)” could easily be one of those eyelash-batting “dames” lurking in the shadows, luring in hardened antiheroes busy drowning their demons in a neat whiskey. The official music video unfurls like a dazzling reel of these iconic femme fatales and their brooding counterparts, woven into a tapestry of iconic American imagery that captures the zeitgeist of a bygone era. As always, the push and pull of danger and desire is heightened by a band fully immersed in their own high-octane energy, pulling viewers headfirst into the moment she closes in on her next mark.

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