INNOVOTEX Appoints James Hussey as Vice Chairman of the Board to Accelerate Strategic Growth and Clinical Advancement

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- INNOVOTEX Inc., a pre-clinical oncology therapeutics company advancing a novel class of oncology therapeutics based on Macrocycle Drug Conjugates (MDCs), today announced the appointment of James Hussey to its Board of Directors as Vice Chairman.

Mr. Hussey is a seasoned life sciences executive with a proven track record of building and scaling innovative biotechnology companies. Most recently, he served as Chief Executive Officer of Seneca Therapeutics, where he led the company through significant growth, increasing its valuation from approximately $1 million to $50 million and raising over $650 million throughout his career. His deep expertise in capital formation, corporate strategy, and clinical development will be instrumental as INNOVOTEX advances its lead program, NOVO-111, toward first-in-human studies.

“Jim’s experience scaling early-stage biotech companies into high-value clinical enterprises comes at a critical inflection point for INNOVOTEX,” said Dr. Jonathan Arambula, CEO of INNOVOTEX. “As we prepare for IND submission and clinical entry, his leadership will be invaluable in sharpening our strategic direction, strengthening our capital strategy, and positioning the company for long-term success.”

INNOVOTEX is developing a new class of therapeutics designed to overcome key limitations of existing oncology approaches, including antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs), by enhancing intratumoral drug retention and durability of response. Its proprietary Macrocycle Drug Conjugate platform leverages tumor-selective retention mechanisms to improve therapeutic index and clinical outcomes. The company’s lead candidate, NOVO-111, combines a tumor-localizing macrocycle with a platinum-based prodrug to enable targeted delivery and sustained activity within the tumor microenvironment.

“I’m excited to join INNOVOTEX at such a pivotal moment,” said Mr. Hussey. “The company’s differentiated approach to solving one of oncology’s most persistent challenges - durable drug exposure within tumors - has the potential to meaningfully improve patient outcomes. I look forward to working closely with the leadership team to advance the pipeline into the clinic and unlock its full value.”

This appointment comes as INNOVOTEX continues to build momentum across its development programs, including successful process development manufacturing, advancing IND-enabling studies, and recent regulatory alignment supporting a streamlined development pathway leveraging established therapeutic components.

About INNOVOTEX

INNOVOTEX Inc. is an Austin, Texas-based biotechnology company developing a new class of oncology therapeutics known as Macrocycle Drug Conjugates (MDCs). The company’s platform is designed to improve drug delivery and retention within tumors, enabling more durable responses and enhanced therapeutic outcomes. INNOVOTEX’s lead program, NOVO-111, is advancing toward clinical development for colorectal cancer and other solid tumors.

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