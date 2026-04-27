Vincent Malfitano Highlights National Leadership and Broad Support in Monterey Mayoral Campaign

Vincent Malfitano, candidate for Mayor of Monterey, meeting with residents and discussing key issues facing the community.

Candidate emphasizes national election experience, community endorsements, and a steady approach to governance.

Leadership requires discipline, experience, and a commitment to bringing people together.” — Vincent Malfitano

MONTEREY, CA, UNITED STATES, April 27, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vincent Malfitano, candidate for Mayor of Monterey, is highlighting his national leadership experience and growing local support as his campaign continues to engage with residents across the community.

Malfitano has been elected twice in national elections within the Italian Catholic Federation, a longstanding and highly respected organization. These elections required earning the trust and confidence of members across the country, reflecting his ability to build broad-based support and lead within a structured, mission-driven environment.

In addition to his national leadership roles, Malfitano’s campaign continues to gain momentum locally. He has received strong and trusted endorsements from two former Mayors and two current or former Council Members, along with growing support from leaders in Monterey’s business, hospitality, and tourism sectors.

“Leadership requires discipline, experience, and a willingness to listen,” said Malfitano. “My focus is on bringing the community together, restoring trust in city government, and ensuring that decisions are made with long-term stability and accountability in mind.”

Malfitano has spent recent months meeting with residents, attending public meetings, and participating in community events throughout Monterey. His campaign is centered on a steady, solutions-oriented approach that prioritizes essential city services, fiscal responsibility, and respectful engagement with all members of the community. Malfitano brings more than four decades of experience in highly regulated industries, including healthcare and senior living development, where fiscal discipline, operational oversight, and long-term planning are essential. His background includes developing and operating large-scale assisted living communities, as well as managing complex projects that required coordination with local governments, regulatory agencies, and community stakeholders.

His campaign emphasizes a balanced approach to governance, focusing on maintaining essential services such as public safety while addressing Monterey’s long-term financial challenges through careful planning and accountability.

Malfitano has also been actively engaging with neighborhood groups, community organizations, and local stakeholders to better understand the concerns of residents and business owners alike. His campaign continues to prioritize direct communication and accessibility, encouraging residents to participate in discussions about the city’s future.

Supporters of the campaign cite his measured approach, professional background, and commitment to community engagement as key strengths in a time when steady and experienced leadership is increasingly valued. As the campaign continues, Malfitano plans to expand outreach efforts through community meetings, small group discussions, and public engagement initiatives designed to encourage open dialogue and thoughtful consideration of Monterey’s future direction. His campaign maintains a focus on steady leadership, practical solutions, and a commitment to representing the full spectrum of the Monterey community.

More information about the campaign, including upcoming events and opportunities to get involved, is available at:

www.malfitanoformayor.com

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