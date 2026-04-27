EPC Group Launches Enterprise Power BI Governance & Optimization Offering as Report Sprawl Surges Across Organizations

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New Enterprise Power BI Governance & Optimization offering from EPC Group addresses report sprawl, broken refreshes, and governance gaps as companies struggle.

On the governance side, EPC Group helps organizations define ownership models, Center of Excellence (CoE) structures, workspace strategies, promotion paths from development to production.” — Errin O'Connor, EPC Group's Founder and Chief AI Architect

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, April 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- EPC Group has launched an Enterprise Power BI Governance & Optimization offering to help organizations get control of report sprawl, broken refreshes, and inconsistent metrics as Power BI usage accelerates across business units, departments, and geographies.EPC Group, a Houston‑based Microsoft consulting firm and four‑time G2 Leader in Business Intelligence Consulting, has delivered more than 1,500 Power BI deployments, https://www.epcgroup.net/power-bi-consulting , and 500 Microsoft Fabric implementations for enterprises across financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, logistics, public sector, and commercial real estate.As those deployments mature, the firm is seeing a common pattern. Organizations that once celebrated rapid Power BI adoption are now struggling with hundreds of dashboards, overlapping semantic models, and executives who no longer trust which version of “revenue” is correct.“Power BI has become the default analytics platform for a huge number of enterprises, but most organizations do not have an operating model for it,” said Errin O’Connor, Founder and Chief AI Architect at EPC Group, learn more here, https://www.epcgroup.net/services/ai-governance . “They end up with too many workspaces, too many reports, and no clear governance. EPC Group’s Enterprise Power BI Governance & Optimization offering is designed to fix that problem fast so leaders can trust their dashboards again.”EPC Group Actually Wrote the Book on Power BI GovernanceThe new offering combines EPC Group’s architecture, governance, and optimization work into a structured engagement that can be delivered as a standalone project or as part of broader Microsoft Fabric and Microsoft 365 initiatives. EPC Group's Errin O'Connor wrote the first ever Power BI Governance framework in his best seller Power BI Dashboards: Step-by-Step by Microsoft Press: https://www.amazon.com/Microsoft-Power-BI-Dashboards-Step-ebook/dp/B07J3KQJL8 At its core, the program focuses on four pillars: governance and operating model, semantic model architecture, report portfolio rationalization, and refresh and performance reliability. Learn more about EPC Group's data governance practice: https://www.epcgroup.net/services/data-governance Lack of Governance and Power BI Center of ExcellenceOn the governance side, EPC Group helps organizations define ownership models, Center of Excellence (CoE) structures, workspace strategies, promotion paths from development to production, and policies for self‑service versus managed reporting. The goal is to move from ad‑hoc publishing to a repeatable, transparent lifecycle that business and IT can both understand and operate.This work is delivered through EPC Group’s data governance and AI governance practices, which extend the same controls into Microsoft Fabric and AI‑driven analytics even pulling from organization's other Microsoft systems such as SharePoint Online, https://www.epcgroup.net/services/sharepoint-consulting Understanding the Offerings FrameworkFrom an architecture perspective, the offering evaluates existing Power BI datasets and Microsoft Fabric assets to identify duplicated logic, inconsistent calculations, and opportunities to standardize key metrics into shared semantic models. EPC Group’s team looks at how data flows from source systems through Fabric lakehouses and warehouses into Power BI, and designs a structure that supports both enterprise‑grade reporting and governed self‑service.The report portfolio rationalization component addresses report sprawl directly. EPC Group inventories existing reports and dashboards, maps them to business processes and stakeholders, and works with business owners to consolidate overlapping content. In many environments, dozens of similar reports can be replaced with a smaller set of well‑designed dashboards and standardized views, reducing maintenance effort and confusion for end users.Finally, the offering includes a targeted focus on refresh and performance. Many organizations experience recurring Monday‑morning failures, slow dashboards, and unreliable data due to complex refresh chains, unmanaged dataflows, or under‑sized capacity. EPC Group reviews gateway configuration, capacity planning, refresh schedules, and Fabric pipelines to improve reliability and performance so that business leaders can rely on the data when it matters most.Typical use cases include companies preparing to roll out Power BI to thousands of new users, organizations consolidating multiple tenants after mergers or acquisitions, and enterprises that want to reduce dependency on legacy reporting tools while standardizing on Microsoft Fabric and Power BI. In many cases, the engagement also becomes the trigger for cleaning up legacy SharePoint‑embedded reports, Teams‑based dashboards, and unmanaged workspaces that have grown up outside IT’s line of sight, supported by EPC Group’s SharePoint consulting practice.EPC Group’s Enterprise Power BI Governance & Optimization engagements are typically scoped between $50,000 and $150,000 depending on the size of the environment and the depth of Fabric integration. The work can be delivered as a one‑time project with internal handoff, or as the foundation for ongoing advisory services where EPC Group continues to support the Power BI Center of Excellence, governance board, or analytics leadership team.The new offering is part of EPC Group’s broader Track B strategy, which focuses on Power BI architecture, Microsoft Fabric migration, and multi‑AI analytics. Many engagements include readiness assessments for Microsoft Fabric, evaluation of Direct Lake models, and planning for multi‑AI Power BI experiences that layer conversational and narrative capabilities on top of governed semantic models.The same semantic models and governance patterns are then used to support Microsoft Copilot, Azure OpenAI, and other AI engines so that AI‑driven insights are always grounded in a trusted definition of the data.“Power BI is still the proven closer in our world,” O’Connor said. “When you combine sound governance, a clean semantic model, and strong performance, it becomes the foundation for everything else—Fabric, Copilot, multi‑AI analytics, and even board‑level decision intelligence. This new offering is about giving organizations that foundation instead of asking them to rebuild everything from scratch.”Founded in 1997, EPC Group is one of North America’s longest‑standing Microsoft consulting firms, with more than 10,000 implementations, 1,500+ Power BI deployments, 5,200+ SharePoint projects, and 500+ Microsoft Fabric implementations. The company has been recognized as a G2 Leader in Business Intelligence and Microsoft consulting and maintains a Net Promoter Score of 100. EPC Group has delivered projects for organizations including NASA, the FBI, the Federal Reserve, the Pentagon, United Airlines, PepsiCo, Nike, Northrop Grumman, and more than 70 Fortune 500 companies.Organizations interested in EPC Group’s Enterprise Power BI Governance & Optimization offering or its broader Power BI and Microsoft Fabric services can contact EPC Group at (888) 381‑9725 or email EPC Group at contact@epcgroup.net.

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