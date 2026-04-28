Karla Vandenberg Advances to Top 5 Nationwide in 2026 Entrepreneur of Impact Competition

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Karla Vandenberg Advances in the 2026 Entrepreneur of Impact Competition

“This recognition is not just about me—it’s about the families, the kids, and the community we serve every day,” said Vandenberg.” — Karla Vandenberg

SCOTTSDALE, AZ, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Karla Vandenberg, an entrepreneur and community-focused business leader based in Scottsdale, Arizona, has advanced to the Top 5 finalists in the United States in the 2026 Entrepreneur of Impact competition.

Hosted in partnership with Entrepreneur Magazine and business leader Daymond John, the national competition recognizes entrepreneurs who demonstrate innovation, leadership, and measurable community impact.

Karla Vandenberg’s advancement to the Top 5 marks a significant milestone in a competitive, multi-round national selection process that began earlier this year and has narrowed thousands of candidates down to a select group of finalists.

“This recognition is not just about me—it’s about the families, the kids, and the community we serve every day,” said Vandenberg. “Building something meaningful that brings joy and confidence to children has always been at the heart of what we do.”

Vandenberg is the driving force behind Monkey Dooz Kids Salon & Spa, a Scottsdale-based children’s salon and spa known for creating a fun, confidence-building experience tailored specifically for kids. The business has become a local favorite for families seeking a unique, high-quality environment where children can feel comfortable, celebrated, and empowered.

The Entrepreneur of Impact competition also supports charitable initiatives through its partnership with GENYOUth, a nonprofit focused on improving youth nutrition and wellness nationwide.

Finalists are selected through a combination of public voting and engagement, with the winner receiving a feature in Entrepreneur Magazine, mentorship from Daymond John, and a $25,000 award.

As the competition enters its final stages, Karla Vandenberg continues to represent Scottsdale and the broader Arizona business community on a national platform.

Call to Action

Support Karla Vandenberg’s journey to becoming the 2026 Entrepreneur of Impact and help bring national recognition to a Scottsdale-based, family-centered business.

Learn more about Monkey Dooz Kids Salon & Spa:

Visit www.monkeydooz.com to explore services, book appointments, and experience one of Scottsdale’s most unique destinations for kids.

About Monkey Dooz Kids Salon & Spa

Monkey Dooz Kids Salon & Spa is a children-focused salon and spa offering haircuts, spa treatments, and party experiences designed to create confidence, fun, and memorable moments for kids and families in the Scottsdale community.

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