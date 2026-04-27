Space To Exhale by Lisa Hurley Earns Gold from Nonfiction Authors Association, Building on Its Award-Winning Momentum

Award-winning author Lisa Hurley’s Space To Exhale: A Handbook for Curating a Soft, Centered, Serene Life, honored with a Gold Medal in the 2026 Nonfiction Authors Association Book Awards.

This latest honor reinforces the book’s cultural impact at the intersection of wellness, leadership, rest, and social change.

This recognition from the NFAA affirms what my readers have shared with me. There is a deep hunger for a better way of living. One that is rooted, not in depletion, but restoration.” — Lisa Hurley

JERSEY CITY, NJ, UNITED STATES, April 27, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lisa Hurley, five-time Anthem Award–winning author and Founder of The Great Exhale, continues to gain national recognition for her début book, Space To Exhale: A Handbook for Curating a Soft, Centered, Serene Life (Wiley), which has earned a Gold Award from the Nonfiction Authors Association Book Awards.

This recognition further solidifies Space To Exhale as a critically recognized work addressing burnout, workplace culture, life/work balance, and the lived realities of Black women navigating systemic pressure. The award builds on a strong trajectory of acclaim, including multiple wins at the The Anthem Awards, recognition from the Non-Obvious Book Awards, and honors from the North American Book Awards, American Writing Awards, Literary Global Book Awards, and Author Shout Awards. The book’s expanding award portfolio reflects its resonance with readers, organizations, and industry leaders seeking new frameworks for navigating modern work-life pressures.

Award reviewers from the Nonfiction Authors Association cited Hurley’s work as a powerful and necessary intervention, noting its unflinching exploration of burnout, systemic inequities, and the “strong Black woman” trope. Drawing on her lived experience as a second-generation Reiki Master and an Afro-Caribbean woman in corporate environments, Hurley blends personal narrative, lyrical prose, and practical tools to guide readers toward rest, self-love, and alignment:

“Space To Exhale offers a powerful blend of practical wisdom and soulful encouragement,” wrote one reviewer. “Hurley’s insights inspire a deeper embrace of self-care, authenticity, and balance, guiding readers toward intentional living rooted in joy and ease.”

Merging memoir, cultural critique, and soft-life strategies, Space To Exhale introduces Hurley’s signature “Exhalation Point” framework, which invites readers to Know Yourself, Love Yourself, and Be Yourself as a pathway to sustainable well-being and success.

“This recognition from the Nonfiction Authors Association affirms what my readers have shared with me,” said Hurley. “There is a deep hunger for a better way of living and working. One that is rooted, not in depletion, but in clarity, self-love, and rest.”

Hurley has emerged as a leading voice in the self-help space. Her work stands at the intersection of wellness, leadership, life design, community care, and cultural transformation, making Space To Exhale a valuable resource for individuals and organizations ready to move beyond hustle culture. The book is ideal for:

--Corporate wellness and HR leaders addressing burnout and employee well-being

--Healthcare and mental health professionals supporting stress management and emotional resilience

--Nonprofit and community leaders advancing sustainable leadership practices

--Readers seeking a more grounded, intentional approach to success and life design

The growing list of honors for Space To Exhale signals sustained momentum and positions the book, and its author, for continued visibility among critics, award juries, and institutional audiences. Space To Exhale is available wherever books are sold.

About Lisa Hurley

Lisa Hurley is a five-time Anthem Award–winning writer, activist, and podcaster. Her advocacy converges at the nexus of self-care, community care, joy, and rest, and her work serves everyone who is ready to exhale and embrace soft living. She is the author of Space To Exhale: A Handbook For Curating A Soft, Centered, Serene Life (Wiley), a self-help book that empowers readers to beat burnout and embrace rest. The inspirational title has earned multiple honors, including a Gold Anthem Award, and has been featured in The Globe and Mail.

In addition to her work as an author, Lisa is the Founder of The Great Exhale, Host of Space To Exhale: The Podcast, Co-Host of The Introvert Sisters LIVE! Podcast, and a second-generation Reiki Master who is known for her inspiring affirmations. A respected cultural commentator, Lisa has been recognized as one of the Top 10 Anti-Discrimination Activists in the world, and has been quoted in Essence, Forbes, Fast Company, Adweek, and Entrepreneur. Additional information about her work is available at spacetoexhalebook.com.

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