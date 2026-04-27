A REGIONAL PARLIAMENTARY ALLIANCE SEEKS TO CONNECT LEGISLATIVE RESPONSES TO LATIN AMERICA’S CHALLENGES

Niels Olsen Presidente de la Asamblea Nacional de Ecuador & Paulina Núñez Presidenta del Senado Chile(2) Martín Menem Presidente de la Cámara de Diputados & Niels Olsen Presidente de la Asamblea Nacional de Ecuador Niels Olsen - Presidente de la Asamblea Nacional de Ecuador & Rodrigo Goñi -presidente de la Cámara de Representantes e impulsor de la Comisión Especial del Futuro del Parlamento,.jpeg

Promoted from Ecuador, the initiative brings Chile, Uruguay and Argentina into an initial agenda on security, investment, AI and legislative modernization.

Parliaments must talk to one another. There is no real integration if it does not also go through the legislatures. The region faces common challenges that must be addressed jointly,” — Niels Olsen, President of the National Assembly of Ecuador.

GUAYAQUIL, GUAYAS, ECUADOR, April 27, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Latin America faces challenges that transcend national borders: transnational crime, economic pressure, the need to attract investment, the digital transformation of the State, artificial intelligence, institutional distrust and citizens’ demand for more responsive and effective laws. Against this backdrop, Ecuador is promoting a regional parliamentary alliance aimed at strengthening legislative cooperation and connecting experiences among countries.

The initiative is being promoted by Niels Olsen, President of the National Assembly of Ecuador, through a legislative working agenda developed alongside authorities from Chile, Uruguay and Argentina, considered the first countries to join this initial stage. The objective is to move toward the creation of the Latin American Parliamentary Network, a space for direct dialogue among legislative branches to share best practices, identify applicable solutions and coordinate responses to common challenges.

The proposal aims to spark a broader regional conversation on the role of parliaments in Latin American integration. Beyond governments and traditional multilateral spaces, the initiative argues that legislative branches must also build channels of cooperation to anticipate risks, modernize their processes and respond with greater institutional capacity to the region’s challenges.

“Parliaments must talk to one another. There is no real integration if it does not also go through the legislatures. The region faces common challenges that must be addressed jointly,” said Niels Olsen, President of the National Assembly of Ecuador.

The parliamentary alliance seeks to establish a direct and permanent channel of exchange among legislative authorities, with an agenda focused on strategic areas such as regional security, investment attraction, institutional modernization, digital transformation, artificial intelligence, transparency and legislative efficiency.

First countries linked to the initial stage:

In Chile, Olsen held meetings with the President of the Senate, Paulina Núñez, and the President of the Chamber of Deputies, Jorge Alessandri. During the visit, a Memorandum of Understanding was signed between the Chilean Congress and the National Assembly of Ecuador. The agenda addressed parliamentary digital modernization, legislative transparency and the transfer of technological tools developed by Chile to streamline legislative work, including artificial intelligence systems for parliamentary management and citizen participation platforms.

In Uruguay, the President of the National Assembly of Ecuador met with Rodrigo Goñi, President of the Chamber of Representatives and promoter of the Special Commission on the Future of Parliament. The exchange focused on artificial intelligence regulation, governance of emerging technologies, long-term legislative foresight (2030–2050) and regulatory frameworks for the modernization of the State.

In Argentina, Olsen met with the President of the Chamber of Deputies, Martín Menem, with whom he exchanged experiences on parliamentary digitalization and legislative frameworks for attracting investment. He previously held a meeting with Patricia Bullrich, National Senator and former Minister of Security, where they discussed legislative cooperation strategies on regional security and the fight against transnational crime.

These meetings made it possible to identify shared areas of work among Latin American parliaments, based on experiences already implemented in the region and with the potential to be analyzed, adapted and shared with other countries in Latin America.

The proposal includes holding the first formal meeting of this regional parliamentary alliance in Ecuador this year. The meeting is expected to bring together the first countries linked to this initial stage and open participation to other Latin American parliaments, with the aim of defining shared areas of work, establishing cooperation priorities and advancing enduring legislative exchange mechanisms.

Through this initiative, Ecuador seeks to contribute to a regional conversation on the role of parliaments in State modernization, security, investment, digital transformation and the development of legislative responses to challenges that require coordination among countries.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.