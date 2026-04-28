As Data Center Construction Surges Nationwide, CLIQ™ Scales Rapidly with National Lighting Rep Network

Less than three months after launch, modular lighting system expands access to meet growing demand for faster, labor-efficient builds

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As the rapid expansion of data centers and large-scale industrial facilities puts increasing pressure on construction timelines, labor availability, and project costs, CLIQ™ — a first-of-its-kind modular lighting system designed for speed, efficiency, and self-performed installation — today announced partnerships with nine leading lighting representative agencies nationwide. This milestone marks a significant step in scaling access to solutions designed to remove bottlenecks from modern construction.In less than three months since launch, CLIQ has established a coast-to-coast network of lighting reps, positioning the company to meet accelerating demand from contractors, developers, and design teams seeking faster, more efficient ways to deliver complex builds. With this network now in place, CLIQ’s modular, low-voltage system is immediately accessible through trusted regional partners across major U.S. construction markets.The nine agencies now representing CLIQ span key U.S. regions, from the Pacific Coast to the Southeast, Midwest, and West. Each brings established relationships with the commercial, industrial, and data center construction sectors. The full roster of partners includes:- A+M LC - Chicago and Surrounding Areas- Associated Lighting Representatives (ALR) - Northern California and Oregon- CT Lighting & Controls - Southern Nevada- Illumination Systems Inc (ISI) - Arizona- Mercer Zimmerman - Midwest- RKL Sales Corporation - New Mexico and El Paso- SESCO Lighting - Texas, Florida, and the Southeast- The Lighting Agency (TLA) - Mountain States- The Lighting Group (TLG) - Washington and Pacific Northwest"When we reached out to the top rep companies in the country, they were immediately interested. That kind of response tells us something,” said Brian Stern, CEO of CLIQ. “This industry has been waiting for a solution like CLIQ, and watching this network come together so quickly has been nothing short of extraordinary. Developers and contractors are under real pressure to build faster with fewer skilled labor resources, and CLIQ eliminates that friction in a way nothing else on the market does. We're not just solving a problem — we're changing how this industry works."CLIQ is designed to address one of the most persistent challenges in large-scale construction: lighting installation as a time- and labor-intensive bottleneck. Its modular, Class 2 low-voltage system installs up to ten times faster than traditional lighting and seamlessly transitions from temporary to permanent use. This eliminates redundant work, reduces reliance on specialized labor, and compresses overall project timelines.As demand for digital infrastructure continues to accelerate, construction teams are increasingly prioritizing systems that reduce complexity, shorten build cycles, and improve efficiency across every phase of a project. CLIQ’s rapid expansion signals growing momentum behind modular, self-performable solutions that challenge traditional construction workflows.For more information about CLIQ, visit CLIQLighting.com.About CLIQ™CLIQ is a modular lighting system developed by SHIFT Innovations, the problem-solving and product incubation division of 1LUX. Designed for speed, efficiency, and self-performed installation, CLIQ removes lighting as a construction bottleneck in data centers and other large-scale facilities. Learn more at CLIQLighting.com.About 1LUX1LUX is a Denver-based lighting company delivering unexpected ingenuity across a wide range of lighting products, logistics, and project solutions. Through its portfolio of brands and services, 1LUX focuses on simplifying systems, reducing friction, and creating measurable value for clients at every stage of a project. Learn more at 1lux.lighting.

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