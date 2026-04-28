Recruitics Launches AdaptiveApply™ Featuring ID.me to Bring Verified Identity to the Top of the Hiring Funnel

New solution helps employers combat fraud, bots, and AI-generated candidates while improving conversion and candidate quality.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Recruitics today announced the launch of AdaptiveApply™, a new candidate experience technology connecting AI-powered screening, verification, and hiring technologies directly into job application flows and hiring systems through a marketplace of partners to increase applicant conversion and quality, reduce recruiter workload, and improve downstream efficiency.

AdaptiveApply is being launched with ID.me – the leading digital identity wallet – and is the first solution to embed identity verification directly at the top of the hiring funnel. This integration enables employers to verify candidate identities at the point of application, helping organizations combat fraud, deter bots and AI-generated applicants, and establish confidence from the very first interaction, before candidates enter the ATS.

“Hiring has entered a new era where speed, scale, and AI are reshaping how candidates engage, but also introducing new challenges for hiring teams,” said Adam Stafford, CEO at Recruitics. “With AdaptiveApply, we are helping employers balance candidate conversion with applicant quality. By bringing identity verification into the application experience through our partnership with ID.me, we are enabling organizations to build trust as early as possible in the process and carry that confidence through every stage of hiring.”

A Smarter Application Experience Built for Conversion and Quality

Job applications are no longer a one-size fits all experience. AdaptiveApply is an AI-driven application designed to dynamically adjust questions, length, and flow based on job type and performance data. This portable technology allows employers to place effective job applications anywhere on the internet, including job boards, social media, search, and emerging AI technologies. Job seekers can complete applications directly within those channels, eliminating redirects and drop-off and leading to higher conversion rates, improved candidate quality, and reduced talent acquisition workload.

AI Marketplace: The Integration Layer for Modern Hiring

Recruiting teams are being tasked with finding ways to leverage AI, but are challenged to integrate it into existing workflows. Through our unified ecosystem of partners, employers can activate best-in-class AI screening, verification, and hiring technologies directly within the AdaptiveApply application flow without additional complex integrations, giving employers the flexibility to build a more effective and reliable hiring process without changing core ATS or career site technologies.

ID.me Partnership: Establishing Trust at the Start of the Candidate Journey

ID.me delivers secure, real-time identity verification directly within AdaptiveApply. This marks the first integration of its kind at the application stage, shifting identity verification earlier in the process where it can have the greatest impact. ID.me is the leading provider of workforce identity solutions, trusted by over 900 employers. With more than 160 million users – representing approximately 60% of the US adult population – many candidates already have an ID.me digital wallet and can verify within seconds.

“In today’s hiring landscape, fake applicants, synthetic identities, and nation-state threat actors are now the norm," said Taylor Liggett, Chief Growth Officer at ID.me. “The result is a hiring process that’s broken at the front door – flooded with bad actors while legitimate candidates struggle to stand out. We’re partnering with Recruitics to address these very challenges and help restore trust from the start of the hiring process.”

With ID.me embedded in the apply flow, employers can:

• Reduce fraudulent applications, bots, and duplicate profiles

• Give recruiters more time with qualified candidates and less time filtering noise

• Establish a trusted, reusable credential that carries through to every stage of the hiring process – from application, to interview, to reference checks, background screening, and onboarding

Building Confidence from Apply to Hire

Together with our launch partner ID.me, AdaptiveApply is improving the application experience by introducing greater integrity and confidence at every stage of the hiring journey. From the moment a candidate applies to the moment they are hired, employers benefit from more reliable data, stronger signals, and a hiring process designed for both efficiency and trust. Join us Tuesday, May 19 at 12pm ET to see it live.

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About Recruitics

Recruitics Talent Intelligence and Acquisition Platform unites data, AI, and automation to power modern hiring. We help enterprise organizations predict what’s next, attract the right talent, and convert candidates at scale. Through proprietary technology, data-driven insights, and programmatic advertising expertise, Recruitics reduces hiring friction, improves candidate quality, and delivers measurable results. Today, more than 400 enterprise organizations trust Recruitics to reach and convert talent across 100+ countries.

About ID.me

ID.me is the next-generation digital identity wallet that simplifies how individuals securely prove their identity online. Consumers can verify their identity with ID.me once and seamlessly sign in across websites without having to create a new sign-in and verify their identity again. Over 160 million users experience streamlined sign-in and identity verification with ID.me at 22 federal agencies, 50 state government agencies, and more than 900 employers. Over 600 consumer brands use ID.me to verify communities and user segments to honor service and build authentic relationships. ID.me is committed to “No Identity Left Behind” to enable all people to have a secure digital identity.

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