Model casting in Portugal: IMC Models open The House of Fashion 2026

Model Joana Monteiro, discovered by IMC Models, highlighted at The House of Fashion, one of Portugal's leading fashion events

IMC Models opens international casting for The House of Fashion 2026, bringing models, agencies and over 1000 attendees to Porto, Portugal

We are creating real opportunities for a new generation of models, connecting talent with international exposure and career growth.” — Daniel Esteves, CEO IMC Models

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- IMC Models, a Portugal-based modeling agency on the rise, has officially announced the opening of casting applications for the upcoming edition of The House of Fashion, one of the most anticipated fashion events in the country. The event will take place on October 24, 2026, in Porto, Portugal.More than just a fashion show, The House of Fashion stands out as an international platform for emerging talent, bringing together designers, international modeling agencies, and models from various countries. The event is expected to host over 1,000 attendees, including industry professionals, creatives, and fashion enthusiasts, creating a unique environment for visibility and real opportunities within the fashion industry.With a contemporary approach to scouting, IMC Models has been gaining recognition for identifying and developing new talent, preparing them for an increasingly competitive and global market. The agency focuses on a new generation of models who combine presence, attitude, and international potential.In the previous edition, model Joana Monteiro, then just 18 years old, stood out as one of the event’s leading faces. Since then, she has continued to build her career with consistent professional growth and financial success, reflecting the impact of the opportunities created through the agency.For the 2026 edition, IMC Models is currently running an open casting, seeking new faces who are ready to be part of this new generation and gain direct exposure to international opportunities. The selection is open to candidates with or without previous experience, focusing on authenticity, presence, and ambition.The project behind The House of Fashion is led by Daniel Esteves, CEO, and Joana Silva, Operations Director, who are also responsible for IMC Models Agency. Their vision has been instrumental in positioning the event as a growing reference within the fashion industry.“The House of Fashion is not just an event — it is a global platform for discovery. Bringing together over 200 models, 11 international brands, and more than 1,000 attendees, we are creating a space where talent meets real opportunity on an international level. Our goal is to position Portugal as a key destination for scouting and launching the next generation of models worldwide,” said Daniel Esteves, CEO of IMC Models.Interested applicants can learn more about the agency through the official website follow real-time updates on Instagram , and find full details and apply for The House of Fashion through the official page According to the organization, the goal is to continue positioning Portugal as a relevant hub for discovering global talent, creating connections between emerging models, agencies, and real career opportunities.ABOUT IMC MODELSIMC Models is a modeling agency based in Portugal, focused on discovering, developing, and promoting new talent. With a modern vision and international orientation, the agency connects models with real opportunities in the fashion industry, both nationally and internationally.

The House of Fashion 2026 Model Casting | IMC Models Porto Portugal

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