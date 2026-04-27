HIP Video Promo Presents: Coleman Easterly releases all new music video 'Jukebox Brawl'

Coleman Easterly Steps Into the Spotlight With Gritty New Single "Jukebox Brawl"

DAYTONA BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, April 27, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- When creatives speak about finding their voice, they don’t always mean it literally—but for singer, pianist, and recording artist Coleman Easterly, it has been the catalyst for pursuing his musical dreams at 64, and inspiring others to do the same. Originally a pianist, it took decades and a crucial nudge of encouragement to step up to the microphone. Now, his first full-length vocal album is just over the horizon.

Raised in Cleveland, Tennessee, Easterly began playing piano at age six after a family friend’s riveting performance on a 3-tier electronic organ. From that moment on, music became an enduring, lifelong passion. He honed his skills in talent shows and his high school jazz band, where the discovery of improvisation opened the door to a world of limitless songs and sounds. Except for a company band playing at annual manufacturing customer conferences, music remained a separate pursuit as he raised a family and built a professional career outside the music industry, with only limited opportunities to jam. His debut instrumental release back in 2010, Keeping My Day Job, served both as a reflective project and a humorous nod to music’s place in his life, revealing a deep-seated drive to create that never disappeared, even as he pivoted to other ventures.

A move to the idyllic Latitude Margaritaville in Daytona Beach, Florida, in 2019 changed everything. There, he found a vibrant community of like-minded neighbors who hosted frequent driveway jam sessions. Suddenly, Easterly had the musical community he had always longed for, and soon, he became a core member of The Coral Reef Corner Band, playing at community events, driveways, cul-de-sacs, town-center stages, and regional venues all around the “World’s Most Famous Beach.” Over the past 6 years, he gradually gained stage confidence and took on more and more songs to sing in the band. With increased self-assurance as audiences praised his vocals, he finally decided to take the leap of faith. With songwriter and producer Randall Lee Richards in his corner, he’s been putting in the hours, refining his craft, and stepping into a new chapter—one that, even if unexpected, feels exactly like what he was meant to do.

Pressing play on “Jukebox Brawl” is like stepping into a rowdy watering hole tucked deep along the winding backroads of Tennessee. Yep, it’s “Friday night down at the Rusty Nail,” and tensions are brewing “over by the Rock-ola.” Two drunken women, both stubborn as mules, have their hearts set on a particular soundtrack—and they won’t let anyone stand in the way of their tune. As tempers flare, the stomping rhythm and raucous, distorted guitars build an inescapable wall of rock-country grit, with the raw energy of a night devolving into a “free-for-all.” Perhaps shaped by his early teenage years singing beneath the hum of woodworking machines in his family’s cabinet shop, Easterly’s gravelly, gruff voice, steeped in an authentic Southeast Tennessee dialect, makes listeners feel as though they’ve pulled up a stool to the bar themselves, beer in hand, watching amusedly as the chaos unfolds. By the time the guitar solo hits, no one will be in their seats; they’ll be out on the dance floor, either scuffing boots or looking for trouble.

If this “Jukebox Brawl” sounds eerily familiar, it may be because Nashville songwriter Keith Mohr drew inspiration from a real-life story about two women arrested for fighting over a jukebox at a Waffle House. Swapping the late-night breakfast chain for a livelier setting, the “Jukebox Brawl” music video invites viewers to relive the infamous Friday night at the beloved and iconic Rusty Nail in Nashville, where Easterly narrates a bubbling altercation between his wife, Katherine, and Richards’ wife, Maribeth (in real life they’re best pals). The tension is palpable from the start, with the two women shooting daggers across the room before quickly ending up face-to-face, drawing a crowd of curious onlookers eager to cheer on the chaos. Though the cops may eventually put an end to their altercation, “someone’s gonna take the fall…”, and with next Friday just around the corner, there’s always the promise of another wild night. Inside these doors, anything can happen, as long as the shots keep flowing and the music keeps playing.

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