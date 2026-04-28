The Company That 'Killed the Desk' Unveils Wearable Workstation After NAMM Win

Walkabout Carriers BoomCube enables fully mobile, wearable performance, allowing DJs and creators to perform anywhere without a fixed setup.

After winning Best of Show at NAMM 2026, Walkabout launches a wearable workstation that enables hands-free mobile work anywhere.

The future of work isn’t tied to a desk. If you use a laptop, you should be able to work anywhere, and Walkabout makes that possible with a fully mobile, wearable hands-free workspace.” — Matt Patterson

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Walkabout Carriers , recently awarded Best of Show at NAMM 2026, is making a bold bet on the future of work: that the desk is no longer necessary. With the launch of the WorkAbout, a lightweight wearable workstation that turns any laptop into a fully mobile, hands-free workspace, the company is redefining where and how work gets done.As remote work evolves beyond the home office, Walkabout is betting the future of work won’t happen at a desk at all.The launch puts Walkabout Carriers at the forefront of a new category of mobile and wearable workstations, as professionals and creators increasingly move beyond traditional desk-based environments toward flexible, location-independent workflows.Originally developed for DJs and electronic musicians, the award-winning platform has already demonstrated strong global demand at premium price points. With the introduction of the WorkAbout, Walkabout Carriers is expanding beyond the music industry into a significantly larger market of professionals, creators, mobile-first teams, and the education market.“We built Walkabout to give performers more freedom,” said Matt Patterson, Founder and CEO of Walkabout Carriers. “Now, if you use a laptop, this replaces your desk.”The WorkAbout represents a major evolution of the Walkabout platform. While the company’s original Pathfinder carrier gained traction among DJs, musicians, and live performers, the WorkAbout expands into a much broader audience, including remote professionals, content creators, field technicians, tradespeople, production teams, mobile sales teams, and enterprise users.Designed as a fully wearable, hands-free workstation, the WorkAbout enables users to operate laptops and essential equipment in virtually any environment, on job sites, in the field, outdoors, on location, or while in motion.The WorkAbout transforms any environment into a functional workspace, removing the limitations of desks, offices, and fixed setups. Lightweight yet highly durable, the system is engineered for real-world use while maintaining the strength and reliability Walkabout is known for. Its streamlined form factor makes it suitable not just for performers, but for everyday professional applications.Early traction from influencers and mobile-first professionals highlights growing demand for flexible, location-independent work solutions.Alongside the WorkAbout, Walkabout Carriers is also generating attention with its BoomCube, a patented all-in-one wearable, hands-free music system designed for DJs, creators, buskers, marching bands, and indoor drum lines. The BoomCube enables fully mobile performance, allowing artists to move through crowds, events, and venues while actively performing, something not possible with traditional fixed-stage equipment.The system also introduces a new capability for school and performance programs, enabling marching bands to incorporate electronic instruments into parades and field shows without requiring wireless setups, unlocking entirely new performance capabilities for educators and performers alike.The BoomCube is protected under U.S. Patent No. 12,131,722, covering its all-in-one wearable, hands-free music system that enables fully mobile performance without traditional stage constraints.The launch comes at a time when remote work, creator-led businesses, and mobile workflows continue to reshape how people operate. Walkabout Carriers is positioning itself as a category leader in mobile and wearable workstations, helping define a new era of location-independent productivity.The company has already built early demand through direct-to-consumer sales and global adoption. With the WorkAbout, Walkabout is expanding from a niche performance product into a scalable platform for mobile work and creation.To support that growth, the company is actively scaling manufacturing and preparing for broader distribution across direct-to-consumer channels, retail partnerships, and strategic partners.Beyond individual users, Walkabout Carriers also presents a compelling opportunity for retailers and resellers, with its carriers positioned as a centerpiece accessory for retailers, ideal for in-store displays, live demonstrations, and experiential retail environments.Its versatility positions it across multiple industries, including media production, field services, construction, live events, education, and corporate environments.Walkabout Carriers is protected by issued U.S. patents and continues to expand its platform around a simple idea: work and creativity no longer need to be tied to a desk, live stage, or fixed location.

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