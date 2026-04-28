MIBOR Broker Listing Cooperative® Partners with Gitcha to Launch The Buyer Listing Service®

Shelley Specchio, President and CEO of the Broker Listing Cooperative® Dan Cooper, Founder and CEO of Gitcha, The Buyer Listing Service®

When both sides of the marketplace are visible, cooperative, and respected, the entire industry moves forward together.” — Shelley Specchio

INDIANAPOLIS, IN, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- MIBOR Broker Listing Cooperative® (BLC) is partnering with Gitcha to bring the Buyer Listing Serviceinto the BLC, creating new opportunities for nearly 10,000 members across central Indiana. By bringing buyer demand into one trusted marketplace, the partnership helps move collaboration beyond informal channels like private groups and personal networks into a more consistent, inclusive, and transparent environment. Together, the partnership introduces a new approach that strengthens buyer representation, improves cooperation among agents, and activates the buyer side of the marketplace within the BLC“MIBOR BLCmust continue to evolve by deliberately strengthening the marketplace we are entrusted to facilitate,” said Shelley Specchio, President and CEO of the Broker Listing Cooperative. “When both sides of the marketplace are visible, cooperative, and respected, the entire industry moves forward together.”The integration is expected to provide members with a clearer picture of real-time buyer demand, including preferred features, locations, budgets, and financing timelines. Centralizing buyer interest in an integrated platform will help create a more reciprocal marketplace, giving members broader visibility into emerging opportunities.“MIBOR BLCwas an early visionary in recognizing how the MLS industry can support the agent community with better cooperation and insights by strengthening buyer representation,” said Dan Cooper, CEO of Gitcha. “They helped shape the platform, and they are leading the way for MLSs nationwide.”The additional demand data will help agents serve clients and provide insights for affiliates, investors, builders and community leaders seeking to align development, investment and planning decisions with market needs. The organizations said the initiative is intended to support a more transparent and collaborative real estate marketplace.About MIBOR Broker Listing CooperativeThe MIBOR Broker Listing Cooperativepowers the local real estate market by providing listing services to subscribers in 17 counties across central Indiana. Owned by the MIBOR REALTOR® Association , the cooperative provides technology and data resources to support REALTORSin serving clients. Founded in 1912, MIBOR represents more than 10,000 real estate professionals in central Indiana.About GitchaGitcha is a demand-based real estate platform with products designed to give buyer agents visibility similar to that of listing agents. Its Buyer Listing Serviceallows agents to enter buyer needs within an MLS-licensed environment and connect with other agents who may have access to matching properties.Agents can also syndicate buyer criteria for display on Gitcha’s public platform, where the demand information can be searched and shared.

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