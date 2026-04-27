Daiya Showcases Award-Winning, Dairy-Free Innovation at the 2026 Restaurant Show

Daiya Cream Cheese Single-Serve

FABI Award winning dairy-free solutions and a new gluten-free pizza crust will be featured at the 2026 National Restaurant Association Show

At NRA, we'll show how our products provide operators with solutions that meet dietary requirements and deliver the taste and performance consumers expect.” — Mike Fitzgerald, SVP Sales - Food Service and US Retail

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, April 27, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Daiya Foods, a leader in dairy-free, allergen friendly products for foodservice operators, is bringing award-winning innovation to the 2026 National Restaurant Association Show, where the brand will showcase its Single-Serve Dairy-Free Cream Cheese, a 2026 Food and Beverage (FABI) Favorite Award winner, alongside its new gluten-free dairy-free pizza crust, which recently debuted at Pizza Expo.

Designed for high-volume breakfast and grab and go environments, Daiya’s single-serve dairy-free cream cheese delivers consistent performance for cafés, hotels, campuses, and healthcare operations where portion control, and allergen considerations are critical. Named a 2026 FABI Favorite, the product delivers a creamy texture, clean flavor and easy spreading across foodservice applications. Their award-winning dairy-free cream cheese is also available in a 32oz tub for recipe applications. Like the broader Daiya dairy-free cheese portfolio, the new single-serve cream cheese is made with the company’s proprietary Daiya Oat Cream™ Blend to deliver the same performance and experience of its dairy counterpart.

Building on that momentum, Daiya will also spotlight its new gluten-free, dairy-free pizza crust, which made its industry debut earlier this year at Pizza Expo. The crust will be served topped with Daiya’s 2025 FABI Award–winning Dairy-Free Mozzarella Style Shreds, giving operators a complete plant based, gluten free pizza solution for the more than half of consumers who say they actively consider dietary needs such as gluten free or dairy-free when choosing where to dine.¹

"Operators tell us they need solutions that meet multiple dietary requirements and still deliver the taste and performance their customers expect," said Mike Fitzgerald, SVP Sales - Food Service and US Retail. "At the National Restaurant Show, we’re showing how our products help deliver that experience across dayparts and menu formats."

Throughout the show, Daiya will host live culinary demonstrations highlighting practical, profit-minded applications of its dairy-free foodservice portfolio. Demos will feature Daiya’s cheese sauce, cream cheese, shreds, and other core items across a range of menu concepts and dayparts. From pizzas and handhelds to dips, sauces, and breakfast offerings, Daiya gives operators practical ideas they can take straight back to their kitchens.

Attending the Show? Visit Daiya Foods at Booth #468 in the South Hall to sample the award-winning products, speak with the Daiya foodservice team, and explore how plant-based solutions can support menu innovation, allergen management, and consumer demand for inclusive dining options.

About Daiya

About Daiya

Daiya Foods has been creating delicious dairy-free foods since 2008. The company’s growing line includes cheeses, pizzas, Mac & Cheese, and frozen desserts made with the signature Daiya Oat Cream™ blend. Daiya products are available in more than 25,000 grocery stores across the U.S. and Canada, as well as through foodservice operators and internationally. For more information, visit www.daiyafoods.com/foodservice or follow @DaiyaFoods on Instagram and TikTok.

¹ Datassential, 2025 Annual Food and Beverage Trends Report, December 2024.

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