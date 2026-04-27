French Broad Chocolates PBC Recalls Bette’s Bake Sale Bonbons Due to Undeclared Walnuts

French Broad Chocolates PBC is recalling Bette’s Bake Sale Bonbon Collection in 6pc, 12pc, and 24pc boxes with batch numbers 260414 and 260417 due to the potential to contain undeclared walnuts. People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to walnuts run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products.

The recalled products were distributed between April 14 and April 20, 2026. These products were packaged in paper boxes and sold in French Broad Chocolates retail stores located in Asheville, North Carolina and online at frenchbroadchocolates.com to the following states: AL, AR, AZ, CA, CO, CT, DC, DE, FL, GA, HI, IA, IL, IN, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MN, MO, MS, NC, NE, NH, NJ, NY, OH, OK, OR, PA, SC, SD, TN, TX, UT, VA, VT, WA, WI & WV.

Products affected are:

PRODUCT

SIZE

LOT/DATE CODES

Bette’s Bake Sale 6 piece

2.5oz

Batch 260414 Jun 29 2026

Batch 260417 Jun 30 2026

Bette’s Bake Sale 12 piece

5oz

Batch 260414 Jun 22 2026

Batch 260417 Jun 30 2026

Bette’s Bake Sale 24 piece

10 oz

Batch 260414 Jun 29 2026

Batch 260417 Jun 30 2026





On April 20, 2026, the firm was notified by a French Broad Chocolates team member that there was a labeling error on our tasting notes insert that failed to name a tree nut allergen (walnuts).

The Walnut Fudge bonbon, which contains walnuts, is incorrectly identified in the printed tasting notes included with the product. The Walnut Fudge and Peach Cobbler bonbons are switched in the guide, which means a consumer relying on the printed materials could mistakenly consume a nut-containing piece.

Please see photos of tasting notes and labeling for ease of identifying the product.

No illnesses have been reported to date.