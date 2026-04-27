Uprise Festival Announces 2026 Festival Lineup

The official Uprise Festival Poster

Brandon Lake, Skillet, TobyMac, Cece Winans, Crowder, and more set to appear at the 2026 Festival.

It’s more than a music festival, it’s an experience.” — Scott Brown

SHIPPENSBURG, PA, UNITED STATES, April 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Uprise Festival, one of the premier Christian music festivals in the nation, has announced its 2026 festival lineup. The two-day event will feature more than 40 artists and speakers, with six-time GRAMMY winner Brandon Lake, multiplatinum rock band Skillet, seven-time GRAMMY winner TobyMac, 18-time GRAMMY winner and gospel music legend CeCe Winans, Christian music fan favorite Crowder, and more set to appear at the Shippensburg Fairgrounds on September 11-12, 2026.“There’s something special about the Uprise Family coming together,” said Uprise Festival Director Scott Brown. “It’s more than a music festival, it’s an experience.”“My favorite thing about Uprise has always been the fans,” John Cooper of Skillet recently added. “They’ve always been extremely energetic.”The festival will include music across multiple stages, along with a kids program, petting zoo, inflatables, vendors, and other activities designed to create a full weekend experience for families, youth groups, churches, and fans.Tickets and more information are available now at UpriseFest.com ###About Uprise FestivalUprise Festival is a nonprofit Christian music festival founded in 2005 with a mission to reach people through music, community, and faith. Held annually at the Shippensburg Fairgrounds in Shippensburg, Pennsylvania, Uprise brings together national artists, speakers, families, youth groups, churches, and fans for a weekend of live music, activities, food, vendors, merchandise, and more. Since its beginning, the festival has been committed to creating a welcoming environment where people can gather, be encouraged, and experience the hope of the Gospel. For more information, visit UpriseFest.com.

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