Video Surveillance Systems Market 2026–2030 report presenting the latest industry developments and growth insights.

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The Business Research Company’s Video Surveillance Systems Global Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, April 27, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Our 2026 market reports now feature richer, more decision-focused data, including market attractiveness scoring, total addressable market (TAM), company scoring matrix, Excel dashboards with forecasts, key technologies and trends, supply chain analysis, upcoming startups, key products, market hotspots, and improved visuals.

The video surveillance systems market has become a crucial part of modern security infrastructure, driven by advances in technology and increasing safety concerns worldwide. As urban areas grow and technology evolves, the demand for reliable, intelligent surveillance solutions is set to rise significantly. Let’s explore the current market size, growth factors, key regional players, and future trends shaping this important industry.

Market Expansion and Growth Projections for the Video Surveillance Systems Market

The video surveillance systems market has experienced strong growth in recent years, expanding from $63.33 billion in 2025 to an anticipated $69.97 billion by 2026. This reflects a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.5%. The substantial growth seen during this period is largely due to heightened concerns over safety and crime, the widespread adoption of both analog and IP camera systems, significant development in commercial and industrial infrastructure, government-backed surveillance programs, and increasing demand for home security solutions.

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Looking ahead, the market is projected to continue its rapid ascent, reaching $105.11 billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 10.7%. This forward momentum is expected to be fueled by the growing integration of AI and analytics-driven surveillance technologies, wider deployment of cloud-based video management platforms, increased use of remote and mobile monitoring tools, the expansion of managed and consulting services in the surveillance sector, as well as the integration of advanced thermal and PTZ camera technologies. Key trends influencing the market include a stronger focus on cloud adoption, AI-powered video analytics, mobile surveillance capabilities, managed surveillance services, and enhanced deployment of specialized camera systems.

Understanding Video Surveillance Systems and Their Applications

Video surveillance systems encompass a range of interconnected technologies such as cameras, sensors, and recording devices designed to capture and monitor video footage in real time. These systems are commonly employed in homes, businesses, public areas, and critical infrastructure to improve safety and security. By detecting unauthorized access, suspicious activities, and potential hazards, they play a vital role in protecting people and property while also assisting in operational oversight.

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Primary Factors Driving Growth in the Video Surveillance Systems Market

The growing push for smart city development is a major driver behind the expansion of the video surveillance market. Smart cities leverage digital technologies, data analytics, and interconnected infrastructure to boost efficiency, sustainability, and quality of life for their residents. Investments in smart city initiatives are rising due to urbanization and government efforts to modernize public services and reduce environmental impacts. Video surveillance systems are integral to smart city projects by providing real-time monitoring of public spaces, traffic management, and critical infrastructure, enabling data-driven decisions that enhance urban safety and emergency response capabilities.

For example, in October 2023, the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) reported that global spending on smart cities is expected to skyrocket, with the Internet of Things (IoT) market predicted to surpass $650 billion by 2026. Additionally, U.S. cities are anticipated to invest $41 trillion over the next twenty years to advance digital technologies. This surge in smart city investment directly supports the demand for video surveillance systems, further propelling market growth.

Regional Market Leadership in the Video Surveillance Systems Sector

In 2025, North America held the largest share of the video surveillance systems market, benefiting from substantial investments and advanced technological adoption. Meanwhile, the Asia-Pacific region is poised to be the fastest-growing market in the forecast period, driven by rapid urbanization, infrastructure development, and increased spending on security technologies. The market report covers key regions including Asia-Pacific, Southeast Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a comprehensive view of global market dynamics.

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