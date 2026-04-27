Adaptive Sports New England Receives $30,000 Grant From The Hartford

Three individuals pose in front of a banner with adaptive sports equipment in front of them

Matthew Torres, 25, who plays on the New England Patriots Wheelchair Football Team, is surprised with new adaptive sports equipment thanks to a grant from The Hartford. Also pictured is Joe Walsh from Adaptive Sports New England and Julia Ray from Move Un

Company surprises local athlete with custom-fit adaptive sports equipment

Access to the right equipment makes all the difference. Seeing my child get into a sport chair and immediately feel confident, included, and excited to participate is something every parent hopes for.”
— Anne Amadeo, parent of Leo, a 14-year-old wheelchair basketball athlete
BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, April 27, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Adaptive Sports New England, a nonprofit organization based in Boston, was recently awarded a $30,000 grant from The Hartford for new adaptive sports equipment.

The grant enabled Adaptive Sports New England, an organization within the Move United member network, to purchase adaptive sports equipment, including five sport chairs for its youth wheelchair basketball program.

The Hartford also surprised Matthew Torres, 25, who plays on the New England Patriots Wheelchair Football Team, with a custom-fit Per4max sport chair. Torres is a defensive specialist for the Patriots, serving as both a defensive end and cornerback. He will put the chair to good use in 2026, training for multiple tournaments with the team this fall.

“Access to the right equipment makes all the difference. Seeing my child get into a sport chair and immediately feel confident, included, and excited to participate is something every parent hopes for. Programs like this are truly life-changing for these kids,” said Anne Amadeo, parent of Leo, a 14-year-old wheelchair basketball athlete.

“We are extremely grateful to be supported across multiple adaptive sport programs by The Hartford,” said Joe Walsh, president of Adaptive Sports New England. “Their grant has allowed us to expand opportunity and offer better equipment to our athletes. We have seen this already at our youth wheelchair basketball practices, where the kids race to get shiny new chairs.”

Adaptive Sports New England offers programs for people of all ages with visual or mobility impairments. Offerings range from weekly youth lessons to competitive adult teams and serve hundreds of athletes from Maine to Connecticut and beyond. The spring program lineup includes the Boston Strong Beep Baseball team, youth wheelchair basketball, youth wheelchair track, wheelchair football, youth beep baseball, and conditioning, swimming and rowing. Find information about these programs and more at adaptivesportsne.org.

Shuan Butcher
Move United
+1 240-268-2180
email us here

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Shuan Butcher
Move United
+1 240-268-2180
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Move United
451 Hungerford Drive, Suite 608
Rockville, Maryland, 20850
United States
+1 240-268-2180
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