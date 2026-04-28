Kayla Dornfeld Named Empowered Woman of the Year for 2026 By IAOTP

The International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) will honor Kayla Dornfeld at their Annual Awards Gala in NYC at the Plaza Hotel

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The International Association of Top Professionals has named Kayla Dornfeld , nationally recognized educator, keynote speaker, and CEO of Top Dog Teaching, as Empowered Woman of the Year for 2026.This honor is awarded to a select group of women based on their professional accomplishments, leadership, and impact. Kayla will be recognized at IAOTP’s Annual Awards Gala this December at the Plaza Hotel in New York City.With 19 years in the classroom, Kayla has built a reputation as both an innovative educator and a trusted voice in education. She is a nationally recognized leader, serving as the 2019 North Dakota Teacher of the Year and a two-time Global Hundred honoree, recognizing her as one of the most innovative educators in the world. Her work has been featured by The New York Times, which named her one of the most tech-savvy teachers in the United States.Kayla is also a sought-after keynote speaker, having presented at TEDx, Twitter Headquarters, and conferences across the country. Her work focuses on creating engaging, student-centered classrooms through flexible seating, innovative teaching strategies, and meaningful technology integration.Through her platform Top Dog Teaching, Kayla reaches over 150,000 teachers and families who trust her for real classroom strategies, honest reviews, and everyday inspiration. Her content blends practical classroom ideas with real-life moments from teaching and motherhood, creating a strong connection with her highly engaged audience.In addition to her work in the classroom and online, Kayla serves as CEO of Top Dog Teaching, where she develops resources and supports educators nationwide. She earned her degrees from the University of North Dakota and has been recognized with the university’s highest honor for her contributions to education.Kayla has received numerous accolades throughout her career, including recognition from the Governor of North Dakota and appointment to the state’s Innovative Education Task Force. She continues to expand her impact through speaking, writing, and her ongoing work supporting teachers and students.Kayla credits her success to her love of learning, strong mentors, and a deep passion for helping both teachers and students thrive. She remains committed to supporting educators, empowering students, and helping create classrooms where both learning and joy can thrive.For more information, visit www.topdogteaching.com About IAOTPThe International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) is an international boutique networking organization that selects the world's most distinguished and accomplished professionals across a wide range of industries. These elite professionals are provided opportunities to collaborate, share insights, serve as keynote speakers, and inspire others within their fields. Membership is not open to the general public. Candidates must be personally invited by the President or nominated by an esteemed honorary member following a brief interview.IAOTP's experts have recognized and credentialed thousands of top-tier professionals worldwide, helping them strengthen their personal brands and expand their influence. The organization prides itself on being a one-of-a-kind boutique network that handpicks only the most exceptional individuals and brings them together on a premier platform designed to foster meaningful connections and professional growth. IAOTP remains one of the most elite and highly respected professional recognition organizations in the world.For more information on IAOTP, please visit: www.iaotp.com

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