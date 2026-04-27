Attorney General Ken Paxton sent another letter to Austin ISD (“AISD”) demanding copies of district policies and enforcement actions related to reports that a male student has been allowed to use female-only facilities.

In March 2026, Attorney General Paxton issued a notice to Austin ISD after a citizen’s complaint raised awareness that a biological male was using girls’ restrooms and locker rooms in direct violation of Texas law. AISD responded by asserting compliance. However, the district failed to provide the requested documentation of its policies.

The OAG has now issued an additional notice following a new complaint alleging that, on or about April 2, a male student entered and used a girls’ restroom at the AISD Performing Arts Center. The Attorney General has demanded updated policy documentation to verify consistent enforcement across the district.

“It is appalling that woke Austin ISD officials won’t do what is required by law to protect girls’ privacy and safety from males invading their spaces,” said Attorney General Paxton. “I will continue to hold Austin ISD accountable and ensure that any violations of the Texas Women’s Privacy Act are fully investigated and prosecuted to the fullest extent.”

Attorney General Paxton previously launched a tip line to ensure that state entities are not allowing mentally ill men to invade women’s spaces. To protect the safety of Texas women and girls, the Office of the Attorney General encourages Texans to submit any suspected violations of the Texas Women’s Privacy Act.

To read the letter, click here.