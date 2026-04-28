Hire Ventures® to Exhibit at 2026 Georgia Technology Summit April 30 at Cobb Convention Center

Hire Ventures

ATLANTA, GA, GA, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hire Ventures®, named Atlanta's Top HR Consulting Firm by Clutch and a trusted HR and recruiting partner to Georgia's high-growth tech companies since 2001, will exhibit at the 2026 Georgia Technology Summit on April 30 at Cobb Convention Center.

The company will be on the exhibit floor in booth #T31, connecting with Georgia technology leaders who need expert-level HR and recruiting support without the cost of a full-time hire.

Stop by booth #T31 to learn how Hire Ventures helps growing companies find and keep great talent.

About Hire Ventures, Inc.

Hire Ventures® is a woman-owned consulting firm headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. The company provides fractional HR and recruiting services to growing businesses. For 25 years, Hire Ventures has been the trusted people partner behind some of the most successful growth stories in Atlanta and beyond. We act as an embedded resource for leadership teams, helping solve their most complex HR and Recruiting challenges, from finding the right talent to building scalable, high-performing cultures. Celebrating a quarter century of people-first results, we continue to build for the next stage of growth, alongside our clients.

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