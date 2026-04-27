Falcon Rappaport & Berkman Names Elizabeth Schlissel as Chair of its Labor & Employment Practice Group

Falcon Rappaport & Berkman Logo Elizabeth Schlissel, FRB Labor & Employment Practice Group Chair

Elizabeth has built a strong reputation for guiding clients through sensitive, high-stakes employment matters, and we are thrilled to have her lead this Practice Group.” — Moish Peltz, Co-Managing Partner of FRB

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, April 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Falcon Rappaport & Berkman (FRB) is pleased to announce that Elizabeth Schlissel has been named Chair of the firm's Labor & Employment Practice Group As a Partner in FRB's Labor & Employment and Healthcare Practice Groups, Elizabeth represents clients in employment litigation, investigations, and audits. Her practice includes working with business owners, management teams, and HR professionals on day-to-day workplace matters, including wage-and-hour compliance, disability and leave issues, employment policies and agreements, and effective and compliant responses to internal complaints. Elizabeth regularly works with her clients to develop best practices for their businesses to promote workplace efficiency, legal compliance, and a positive workplace culture.Elizabeth regularly represents companies in state and federal court in disputes involving wage-and-hour violations, discrimination, harassment, hostile work environment claims, breach of employment contracts, restrictive covenants, trade secrets, and disability accommodation. She also appears before the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, the New York State Division of Human Rights, and the New York City Commission on Human Rights, and she advises businesses on ADA compliance for both physical premises and websites.Elizabeth draws on her fact-finding experience as a former criminal prosecutor when she conducts workplace investigations into allegations of sexual harassment, discrimination, misconduct, workplace assault, and employee theft. She provides on-site and remote training for employees and management aimed at preventing workplace issues. Her practice also encompasses representing healthcare networks, hospital systems, physician groups, and administrators in a full range of employment law matters."Elizabeth brings exceptional depth, practical judgment, and a true understanding of the challenges employers face in today's rapidly evolving workplace," said Moish Peltz , Co-Managing Partner of FRB. "She has built a strong reputation for guiding clients through sensitive, high-stakes employment matters, and we are thrilled to have her lead this Practice Group."Consistent with FRB's holistic approach, the Practice Group helps clients stay current with the evolving landscape of federal, state, and local employment laws and supports them on novel workplace issues, including AI implementation and employee training, as well as alternative forms of compensation such as cryptocurrency, stablecoins, and equity. The Practice Group also provides workplace postings, notices, policies, and procedures in languages not otherwise made available by government agencies, further supporting employers' good faith compliance efforts."I am honored to step into this role and continue building on the firm's strong Labor & Employment platform," said Schlissel. "Our goal is to help clients navigate workplace issues proactively, strategically, and efficiently, while providing the thoughtful counsel and advocacy they need to protect their businesses and their people."Schlissel also hosts Employment Edge with Liz, a web series offering insights on timely labor and employment law developments and practical workplace guidance for employers.FRB's Labor & Employment Practice Group remains committed to delivering practical, responsive legal counsel tailored to each client's business, brand, and workforce needs.Falcon Rappaport & Berkman LLP is a full-service business law firm proudly advising clients seeking solutions to their most complex matters. FRB differentiates itself by approaching matters with a level of depth and variety of skills unmatched by typical advisors, following through on a firm-wide commitment to excellent service, offering access to thought leaders in numerous areas of professional practice, and engaging in a partnership with clients to develop and achieve legal, business, and personal objectives.For more information or inquiries, please contact Abby Winckler at pr@frblaw.com or visit frblaw.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.