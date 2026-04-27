We Smile Dentistry Introduces Advanced Cosmetic Dentistry Solutions for Patients in London, Ontario

We Smile Dentistry

We Smile Dentistry in London, Ontario has introduced advanced cosmetic services, including teeth whitening and Invisalign supported by AI-assisted diagnostics.

LONDON, ONTARIO, CANADA, April 27, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- We Smile Dentistry has announced the introduction of advanced cosmetic dentistry solutions in London, Ontario, expanding its service offering to address rising patient demand for smile enhancement treatments. The family-owned practice, located at 81 Oxford Street West, now provides a broader scope of aesthetic dental care alongside its established general and family dentistry services.

New Cosmetic Services Address Shifting Patient Priorities

The expansion reflects a broader trend across the Canadian dental market, where cosmetic procedures have become one of the fastest-growing service categories. According to Grand View Research's Canada market analysis, the Canadian cosmetic dentistry market generated USD 1.98 billion in revenue in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 5.43 billion by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate of 13.4 per cent.

We Smile Dentistry's updated cosmetic service line includes professional teeth whitening, dental bonding, Invisalign clear aligners, porcelain crowns and bridges, and dental implants. Each treatment is supported by advanced diagnostic technology, including iTero Lumina 5D digital scanning, CBCT imaging, and CEREC same-day crown fabrication.

By integrating these dentistry solutions in London, Ontario, the practice is positioning itself to serve patients seeking both functional restoration and aesthetic improvement within a single clinic setting.

Technology-Driven Care as a Differentiator

What sets We Smile Dentistry apart within the local market is its investment in precision-focused technology. The practice uses OVERJET AI-assisted diagnostics and digital radiography to support treatment planning, allowing for more accurate assessments and more predictable cosmetic outcomes.

According to a 2026 industry forecast from Cervicorn Consulting, global demand for cosmetic dental procedures is being driven in part by the integration of digital workflows and AI-powered diagnostics into clinical settings. Practices that adopt these tools are better positioned to deliver consistent, patient-centred results.

The availability of CEREC same-day crown technology further supports the practice's efficiency-driven approach, reducing the need for multiple appointments and temporary restorations. For patients exploring dentistry solutions in London, Ontario, this translates to fewer visits and faster treatment timelines.

A Four-Decade Foundation in Community-Based Care

We Smile Dentistry has served the London community since 1984. The practice has built a reputation for compassionate, judgment-free dental care, reflected in a 4.8-star rating across more than 500 patient reviews.

The decision to expand into cosmetic care was informed by shifting patient expectations and the growing role of aesthetic dentistry in overall oral health planning. The practice's leadership noted that patients are increasingly interested in treatments that combine health benefits with visible smile improvements, and that expanding access to dentistry solutions in London, Ontario was a natural progression for the clinic.

Personalized Treatment in a Patient-First Environment

We Smile Dentistry tailors each cosmetic treatment plan to individual patient goals, dental health, and lifestyle considerations. The practice offers nitrous oxide sedation for patients with dental anxiety and provides LendCare financing options for those without insurance coverage.

The clinic also participates in the Canadian Dental Care Plan (CDCP), broadening access to its services among eligible patients.

Broadening Access to Quality Dentistry Solutions in London, Ontario

As demand for cosmetic dental care continues to rise across the province, We Smile Dentistry's expanded service offering reinforces its role as a comprehensive dental care provider in the region. With established clinical expertise, modern technology, and a patient-first philosophy, the practice is well positioned to meet the evolving needs of London-area residents seeking comprehensive cosmetic dental care.

Patients interested in learning more about available cosmetic treatments can visit We Smile Dentistry's cosmetic dental care page or call to schedule a consultation.



About We Smile Dentistry

We Smile Dentistry is a family-owned dental practice located in London, Ontario. The clinic provides comprehensive general, restorative, and cosmetic dental care for patients of all ages. The practice is known for its compassionate approach, advanced clinical technology, and long-standing commitment to the West London community.



Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.