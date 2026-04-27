International business round at Agrishow connects Brazil’s tropical technology to emerging agricultural markets

Indoor environment organized in a business matchmaking format, with multiple tables arranged in rows and separated by metal dividers. At each table, small groups of people sit face to face, talking and negotiating. Most are adult men dressed in business c

Initiative brings together 47 companies and buyers from ten countries in more than 400 meetings, focusing on expanding Brazilian exports

CA, UNITED STATES, April 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The combination of large-scale production, multiple harvests per year and the development of technologies adapted to tropical conditions has positioned Brazil uniquely within global agribusiness. This dynamic is driving growing international demand for machinery and equipment developed in the country. The trend is already reflected in sector exports, which reached US$1.64 billion in 2025, an increase of 11.9%, driven mainly by markets in Latin America and Africa facing production challenges similar to those in Brazil.This expansion in international demand has been accompanied by structured trade promotion initiatives such as the Agrishow 2026 International Business Round. Held under Brazil Machinery Solutions, a program carried out by ABIMAQ (Brazilian Machinery Builders’ Association) in partnership with ApexBrasil (Brazilian Trade and Investment Promotion Agency), the initiative takes place from April 28 to 30 in Ribeirão Preto, a key agricultural hub in São Paulo state. This year, the event will bring together 47 Brazilian companies and 16 international buyers, with more than 400 meetings scheduled over three days, connecting participants across ten strategic markets. Participating countries include Argentina, Paraguay, Peru, Colombia, Angola and Costa Rica, all of which have increased imports of Brazilian agricultural machinery in recent years.According to Pedro Estevão, President of the Agricultural Machinery and Implements Sector Chamber at ABIMAQ, Brazil’s competitiveness stems from the integration between agriculture and industry. “Brazilian agriculture has evolved based on tropical technology and an intensive production model, which has required the development of highly efficient and specialized machinery,” he says.A Brazilian solution for each challengeThe profile of participating companies reflects the diversity of Brazil’s machinery and equipment industry for agribusiness, offering solutions ranging from agricultural machinery and implements to input application technologies, automation, irrigation, livestock systems and logistics. This diversity enables the industry to adress different levels of mechanization and operational realities. The solutions also tackle recurring sector challenges such as labor shortages, the need for simplified maintenance and improved field performance.According to Estevão, the sector’s responsiveness is a key competitive advantage. “Brazil has a broad industrial base, with hundreds of manufacturers capable of meeting specific demands across different crops and regions,” he notes. He adds that this model supports customization and accelerates entry into international market, particularly in countries seeking to increase productivity without fully replicating mechanization models from developed markets.Business environmentNow in its 24th edition, the business round is held in a structured environment designed to generate concrete commercial outcomes, with meetings organized based on alignment between Brazilian supply and international demand. In the previous edition, the initiative generated US$6.3 million in deals during the event, with an additional US$26.8 million expected over the following 12 months, highlighting the platform’s scalability and effectiveness.In addition to business meetings, the event will feature institutions such as BNDES and ABGF, which will provide on-site advisory services to Brazilian companies and international buyers on export financing tools for the agricultural sector and risk mitigation in foreign trade operations. ApexBrasil will also be present, offering guidance on internationalization strategies and global market opportunities.ABOUT BRAZIL MACHINERY SOLUTIONSBrazil Machinery Solutions is an export promotion program for Brazilian machinery and equipment, carried out by ABIMAQ (Brazilian Machinery Builders’ Association) in partnership with ApexBrasil (Brazilian Trade and Investment Promotion Agency). The program operates as an international business platform, focused on expanding Brazilian companies’ access to strategic markets and positioning Brazil as a global supplier of capital goods with technology, innovation and industrial competitiveness.ABOUT ABIMAQABIMAQ (Brazilian Machinery Builders’ Association) represents Brazil’s machinery and equipment industry and works to strengthen the sector through institutional engagement, the promotion of technological innovation and the enhancement of industrial competitiveness. The association supports the international expansion of its member companies and the development of solutions aligned with global market demands.About ApexBrasilThe Brazilian Trade and Investment Promotion Agency (ApexBrasil) works to promote Brazilian products and services abroad and attract foreign investments to strategic sectors of the Brazilian economy.In order to achieve its goals, ApexBrasil carries out several trade promotion initiatives aimed at promoting Brazilian products and services abroad, such as prospective and trade missions, business rounds, support to the participation of Brazilian companies in major international fairs, visits of foreign buyers and opinion makers to learn about the Brazilian productive structure, among other business platforms that also aim at strengthening the Brazil brand.The Agency also acts in a coordinated way with public and private players to attract foreign direct investment (FDI) to Brazil with a focus on strategic sectors for thedevelopment of the competitiveness of Brazilian companies and the country.

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