Salimetrics CoreLab+: New Initiatives, Expanded Services Now Support DRG and IBL Salivary Assays

CARLSBAD, CA, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Salimetrics, a pioneer and leader in salivary bioscience and research testing services, announced new initiatives today that will expand the services provided by its CoreLab+ laboratory. The expansion allows research teams around the world who began their research careers and research studies using IBL or DRG assays to now have access to Salimetrics’ best-in-class logistics and analytical services, customer service, scientific advice, and consulting, while still using the IBL and DRG assays. While Salimetrics supports the majority of salivary researchers with Salimetrics' assays, this CoreLab+ expansion means all researchers can now work with Salimetrics.

For more than 25 years, Salimetrics’ core mission has been to continuously improve the quality of salivary bioscience data that is needed to advance the goals of the scientific community. This is accomplished by enabling access to high-quality collection methods and analytical services available to researchers across disciplines. International (and some domestic US) researchers who have previosuly used immunoassay kits manufactured overseas (e.g., DRG, IBL) may not be aware that Salimetrics can assist and support them, even if their projects require the continued use of those assay protocols. “The goal is to raise all boats,” says Douglas A. Granger, Ph.D., Founder and Chief Scientific and Strategy Advisor at Salimetrics. “Saliva presents unique analytical challenges that general laboratories are not necessarily equipped to handle. This can introduce a high rate of non-detects, inflated CVs, inconsistent recovery, and batch-to-batch drift. Salimetrics employs dedicated staff who routinely run salivary ELISAs and apply standardized saliva-specific pre-treatment, spike-recovery validation, and QC monitoring that most labs apply inconsistently or not at all.” The consequence is that the Salimetrics CoreLab+ produces the highest quality salivary data, with protocols manufactured either by Salimetrics or other vendors, and that this quality assurance is necessary to ensure the data integrity holds up both within and across study timepoints, groups, or waves, as well as across studies, participant groups, and study sites over time.

Whether investigators use Salimetrics' assays or salivary ELISA kits from another manufacturer, working with Salimetrics provides research teams with best-in-class study support. Salimetrics CoreLab+ affords investigators access to specialized saliva testing, so that research teams can simplify project logistics and focus their effort on participant recruitment and retention, execution of the data collection plan, data analysis, and scholarship.

Why This Matters for Researchers

• All researchers now have access to best-in-class specialized saliva sample logistics

• All salivary bioscience data will be generated under documented standard operating procedures by experts with rigorous quality control and assurance

• Researcher and university resources can be applied to focus on study execution, analysis, and scholarship

Why Salimetrics Is Offering This Capability

Salimetrics CoreLab+ originated as a central resource for salivary bioscience support. “Expanding CoreLab+ services to support all immunoassay protocols, not just Salimetrics’ assays but also those manufactured by DRG and IBL, reflects our commitment to the scientific research community by enabling access to our specialized services, support, and know-how," says Granger.

Investigators interested in learning more about our new initiatives at CoreLab+ can contact Salimetrics or visit the company’s website for additional information.



About Salimetrics

Salimetrics is a global leader in salivary bioscience, providing innovative saliva collection methods, validated assay kits, and research testing services that support scientific discovery across behavioral, biomedical, and clinical research. Through its CoreLab+ testing services, Salimetrics partners with research teams to deliver reliable salivary biomarker analysis and logistical support for studies of all sizes.

For more information, visit www.salimetrics.com

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