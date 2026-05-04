Champion FleetCare Expands Into Larger Facility Near Lenexa Shop

Champion FleetCare announces its move into a 15,000-square-foot facility only a block away, more than doubling capacity for commercial fleet service.

This move gives our team more room to serve fleet customers efficiently while staying close to the operators who already know us.” — Christopher Bennett

LENEXA, KS, UNITED STATES, May 4, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Champion FleetCare has announced its move into a larger 15,000-square-foot facility located only a block away from its current shop, more than doubling its service capacity for Kansas City-area fleet customers.

The expansion gives Champion FleetCare additional room to support commercial vehicles, diesel and gas trucks, trailers, vans, buses, RVs, motorhomes, and other fleet vehicles that depend on reliable service to stay on the road. The larger location is designed to help the team manage more vehicles, improve workflow, and support growing demand from businesses that need dependable maintenance with minimal downtime.

Champion FleetCare’s growth reflects its continued focus on fleet service in the Kansas City metro area. The company provides both mobile and in-shop service options, allowing fleet operators to schedule work at the shop or receive support at their location when available. Its services include fleet maintenance, commercial truck repair, diesel truck repair, DPF cleaning, diagnostics, preventive maintenance, and related truck services.

The move also strengthens the company’s position as a local resource for Truck Repair & Fleet Maintenance in Kansas City. With more room to work and a location only a short distance from its established shop, Champion FleetCare can continue serving fleet managers and owner-operators without creating a major change in customer convenience.

A Message From the Owner

"This move gives our team more room to serve fleet customers efficiently while staying close to the operators who already know us. Our focus remains the same: helping businesses keep their vehicles running and reducing the downtime that slows their work."

said Christopher Bennett

About Champion FleetCare

Champion FleetCare provides fleet maintenance and truck repair services for businesses and drivers throughout the Kansas City metro area, located at 13904 W 108th St, Lenexa, KS 66215. The company offers shop and mobile service options for commercial fleets, diesel and gas trucks, trailers, vans, buses, RVs, motorhomes, and related fleet vehicles. Champion FleetCare supports customers with maintenance programs, diagnostics, DPF cleaning, diesel repair, commercial truck repair, and service documentation designed to help keep vehicles reliable and operating efficiently.

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