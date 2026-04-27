Where Legacy Meets Opportunity: Living Legends Foundation Hosts 13th Annual A.D. Washington Golf Tournament

1st Place Champions: Adrian Evelyn, Celebrity Chair Jay Will, Miani Brown, Earl Singleton, Freddie Wilson, LLF Chairman David Linton L to R: Jay Will - Celebrity Chair, David Linton - LLF Chair, Greg Street - Honorary Chair L to R: T Moe Goodie from Goodie Mob & Slim from 112

Celebrities including Slim of 112, DJ Stormy, T-Mo of Goodie Mob, V103's Greg Street, and Actor Jay Will joined community leaders to fundraise for scholarships

ATLANA, GEORGIA, April 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bringing together leaders across music, media, and entertainment, The Living Legends Foundation, Inc. (LLF) returned to host its 13th Annual A.D. Washington Scholarship Golf Tournament on Saturday, April 18, 2026, at the scenic Crystal Lake Golf & Country Club in the Greater Atlanta area. This year’s tournament delivered another unforgettable day of competition, connection, and community impact.Golf enthusiasts, celebrities, industry executives, and community leaders gathered for a dynamic experience that blended sport with philanthropy. Celebrity golfers included Curtis Symonds, President of HBCUGO.TV, Slim of the award-winning R&B group 112, DJ Stormy, and T-Mo of the legendary hip-hop group Goodie Mob, among others. Participants competed in a series of exciting contests, including the $100,000 Shootout and the highly anticipated Putting Contest, where winners vied for a prize package to Super Bowl LXI in 2027. Additional on-course challenges and activations kept the energy high throughout the day, reinforcing the tournament’s reputation as one of the Foundation’s signature fundraising events.Honorary Chairperson Greg Street of Atlanta’s WVEE/V-103 welcomed the crowd and set the tone, sending participants off to the tee box to begin the day's activities. Celebrity Chairperson Jay Will (Paramount+ series Tulsa King), presented awards at the ceremonial 19th hole luncheon recognizing the tournament’s standout participants including; Men’s Champion team, which consisted of Earl Singleton, Adrian Evelyn, Freddie Wilson and Mi Brown, while the Second Place triumphs were celebrated by Sam Weaver, Ed McSweeny, Rhein Dabler and Zach Craven. The Women’s Champions were She Golfs Atlanta members Shondricia Bulaba, Ebonite DePree, Brittany Christian and Stacey Rivera. Individual accolades were awarded to Bo Borders, who clinched the Men’s Longest Drive contest, and Brittany Christian, who excelled in the Women’s Longest Drive category. Quain Bryant showcased sharp precision to take home the Men’s Closest to the Pin title, with Myana Mayans Brown delivering an equally impressive win in the Women’s category.While the competition brought excitement to the course, the true impact of the day extended far beyond the greens. Proceeds from the tournament directly support the Living Legends Foundation Scholarship Program, which empowers Black students from HBCUs and PWIs to pursue careers across the entertainment industry. By investing in disciplines such as marketing, communications, distribution, and music, the Foundation is helping to cultivate a pipeline of diverse talent poised to shape the future of the business. These scholarships do more than provide financial support—they create access, opportunity, and lasting legacy.LLF Chairman David Linton stated “Every year this tournament has grown and this year kept that momentum. As the cost of a college education continues to rise, it's great to see the convergence of entertainment professionals and people from all walks of life willing to invest in our youth via the Living Legends Scholarship Program and having fun doing it.”The Living Legends Foundation extends its sincere appreciation to this year’s sponsors and partners whose support helped make the tournament a success. Sponsors included Silver Sponsors Vice Versa Enterprises; Practice Range and Hole Sponsors Anchor Promotions and Fire Marshall Entertainment; Vendor Hole Sponsors Cococakes by Coco, Grip Golf, and Bearded Kings; and Hole Sponsors State Farm, CineFi, and Swing Into Their Dreams Foundation. Tournament contests were powered by Dixon Golf. Additional in-kind support was provided by Truett’s Chick-fil-A McDonough, Sienna Coffee, Lady Moss Boss, Stretch One, Southern Temptation, Pro Mingle Golf Social, Evan Oglesby Foundation, Greg Street We Need 2 Read, Bogeys and Beers, The Curated Olive, HBCUGO.TV, Khen De Luxe, Worthy for Birdie and Custom Cakes by Carmen. Media support was generously provided by Jazz 91.9 WCLK, WVEE/V-103, Urban One Atlanta, Majik 100FM Macon, WALR KISS 104.1, Streetz 94.5 (Core Communications) and 96.1 The Beat Atlanta (iHeartRadio).As the Living Legends Foundation continues its commitment to education, mentorship, and access, the A.D. Washington Golf Tournament remains a powerful reminder that investing in future leaders is always a winning game. For more details about the Living Legends Foundation, next year’s event and its impactful work, please visit livinglegendsfoundation.com and connect with us on Instagram, Facebook, X, formerly known as Twitter, LinkedIn, Threads, Bluesky and YouTube.For photos and assets, please click here. Media Contact:Jalila Larsuelc/o The Living Legends Foundationjlmediapr@gmail.com

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