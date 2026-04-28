Artemis II Astronauts Complete Splashdown Equipped with Specially Designed Life Preservers from Omni Defense Tech

Artemis II crew member and Canadian Space Agency astronaut Jeremy Hansen exits a mockup of the Orion spacecraft during a training exercise in the Neutral Buoyance Lab at NASA’s Johnson Space Center in Houston, January 23.

NASA contracted Omni Defense Tech to develop life preservers based on its durable OTFD® flotation device technology

Every phase of a mission matters. NASA’s selection highlights our ability to take proven flotation technology and adapt it to the precise needs of human spaceflight.” — Mark Harvie, CEO, Omni Defense Tech

COLCHESTER, VT, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Omni Measurement Systems, Inc., d.b.a. Omni Defense Tech (Omni), announced it has developed and supplied specially-designed life preserver units for Artemis II astronauts. Based on Omni’s proven OTFDflotation device technology, the custom devices were prepared to support astronaut safety during post-splashdown operations as crews transitioned from the Orion spacecraft to recovery vessels.Artemis II, the first crewed lunar flyby mission in more than 50 years, launched April 1, 2026. The 9-day mission sent four astronauts on a free-return trajectory around the Moon before returning to Earth, validating spacecraft systems, crew operations, and procedures required for future deep-space missions.While the public attention surrounding Artemis II focused on launch and deep-space flight, astronaut safety during Earth return and recovery was a critical component of mission design. Following splashdown, crews had to safely egress the Orion capsule and remain supported in the water until recovery forces were able to complete operations. NASA required failsafe flotation technology in the event of unforeseen post-landing complications.Omni brings decades of experience supporting U.S. military aviation and aircrew survival. Omni designed and developed its durable OTFDflotation device technology in 2019. The ARMY selected this OTFDtechnology for their Parachutist Flotation Device (PFD), and it awarded Omni a contract to manufacture and deliver over 22,000 PFDs. These PFDs are in use by U.S. active military.Based on this proven success, NASA selected Omni to design and provide life preserver units specifically for astronaut use during splashdown and recovery. Unlike standard military flotation equipment, the Artemis II configuration can withstand the pressure changes associated with space travel, integrates with astronaut recovery equipment, and maintains a low-profile design to minimize interference during critical post-landing activities.“Every phase of a mission matters, including what happens after the spacecraft returns to Earth,” said Mark Harvie, CEO of Omni. “NASA’s selection highlights our ability to take proven flotation technology and adapt it to the precise needs of human spaceflight.”This collaborative project reflects Omni’s long-standing focus on discreet, mission-critical safety equipment designed for high-risk operational environments, where reliability, ease of use, and seamless integration are essential.Omni is a leader in flotation innovation. The PFDs in use by the U.S. military are available as commercial off the shelf items (COTS) by Omni as the Part #: OTFD-100.For more information, email: info@omni-defense.com.About Omni Measurement Systems Inc., d.b.a. Omni Defense TechFounded in 1998 and headquartered in Colchester, Vermont, Omni specializes in designing, developing, and manufacturing advanced products that support military and allied aviation, defense, space exploration, search and rescue, and medical professionals. Omni is renowned for its expertise in mission-critical and survival systems used in demanding operational environments for our allies worldwide.# # #

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.