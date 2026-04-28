IGY Savannah Harbor Marina Now Officially Open After Exceptional Grand Opening Ceremony

Seeing IGY Savannah Harbor Marina come to life is incredibly exciting.” — Steven English, CEO of IGY Marinas

SAVANNAH, GA, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- IGY Savannah Harbor Marina on Friday, April 24, hosted the official ribbon cutting to mark the formal grand opening of the new marina. Officials and leaders commemorated the marina’s early success as a new, first-class marina destination along the southeastern U.S. coast.Since its soft opening in July 2025, IGY Savannah Harbor Marina has welcomed transient superyachts, Intercoastal Waterway cruisers, the local Savannah boating community and boaters from broader nautical markets.The marina offers transient and annual contracts and is quickly proving appealing to multiple vessel segments, including superyachts along its riverfront dock and small boat customers. Guests enjoy sweeping views of the Talmadge Memorial Bridge and the historic Savannah skyline.“Seeing IGY Savannah Harbor Marina come to life is incredibly exciting. We are proud to welcome boaters and visitors to this new IGY marina that offers world-class infrastructure and services, honors Savannah’s maritime heritage, and helps drive the economic development of this community,” stated Steven English, CEO of IGY Marinas, at the opening event.With deep water access and a protected basin layout, the marina offers 105 slips and 1,300 linear feet of river dockage with the ability to accommodate vessels up to 350 feet LOA. IGY Savannah Harbor Marina has the only fueling service within several miles, offering both marine diesel and gasoline with high-speed pumps.Savannah Harbor Partners transformed 36 acres along the Savannah River to make the marina’s development possible. Savannah’s Convention Center anchors Hutchinson Island and hosts over 200 events annually. Luxury apartments adjacent to the new marina are welcoming residents, with plans underway for additional restaurants, retail, and hospitality offerings that will further contribute to the vibrant community on Hutchinson Island.IGY Savannah Harbor Marina is now a driving centerpiece of this transformation - serving as both a gateway and gathering place for visitors and locals alike. “This is a special environment for all types of boaters and itineraries,” said Jedison Knowles, Marina Manager at IGY Savannah Harbor Marina. “Whether you’re simply stopping by for a night or an annual slipholder, there is always something new to discover, amazing people to meet, and an IGY team here to help.”Just a short ferry ride carries guests from the marina to Savannah’s iconic riverfront, where cobblestone streets, centuries-old architecture, celebrated dining, and Southern charm await. The proximity creates a convenient and seamless connection between relaxed marina life and the vibrant energy of downtown Savannah.The guest experience highlights the marina’s exceptional service, amenities, and easy ferry access to historic downtown Savannah.“I cannot say enough about this facility. Everything is well maintained and the staff is so friendly and helpful,” stated recent customers April and Ken Pruit.IGY is proud to be partners with John Cay, principal of Savannah Harbor Partners LLC, and Ray Michaels, in the only downtown marina in Savannah.“The marina is the vibrant centerpiece in a development which will be defined by exceptional architecture, landscape and incomparable waterfront park,” said John Cay.Those interested in booking a slip at IGY Savannah Harbor Marina can do so on www.igysavannah.com or by calling +1 912 275 5810.### ENDS ###About IGY MarinasIGY’s worldwide network of marina destinations sets industry-leading standards for service and quality in nautical tourism. IGY is the only global portfolio of premium yachting destinations, serving over 10,000 annual customers at 24 destinations across 14 countries.IGY’s unprecedented collection of marinas spans the Americas, Europe, and Middle East, serves a variety of vessel types, and is the favored port for many of the world’s largest yachts. IGY’s Trident Club further elevates superyacht services as a groundbreaking invitation-only membership club for yachts with valuable benefits such as guaranteed dockage. As a proud subsidiary of MarineMax, a publicly listed company on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: HZO), IGY Marinas benefits from its affiliation with the world’s largest recreational boat retailer and other MarineMax companies including Fraser Yachts ( www.fraseryachts.com ) and Northrop & Johnson ( www.northropandjohnson.com ). MarineMax not only holds a dominant position in boat sales but also excels in yacht brokerage, charter services, and overall maritime support. Discover IGY Marinas’ network at www.igymarinas.com and IGY Trident Club at www.igytrident.com IGY Media Contact: +1-954-510-3309 / PR@IGYMarinas.com

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